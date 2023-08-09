Glasgow Rangers return to action this evening as they host Swiss side Servette at Ibrox in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

What is the latest Rangers team news?

Light Blues head coach Michael Beale has revealed that left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and central defender Ben Davies will not be available for selection, although they are both expected to be back in action before the end of the month.

The club also confirmed on Tuesday that Fashion Sakala has officially left the club on a permanent basis to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin, and Tom Lawrence will also be absent for this game as the English manager opted against including them in his UEFA squad list.

Will Todd Cantwell start against Servette?

One player who must be unleashed from the start for the Gers tonight is attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, after Beale placed him on the bench against Kilmarnock on the weekend.

Rangers lost 1-0 on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership and the former Norwich maestro was given less than 30 minutes to turn the game around as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Sam Lammers lined up in attack and failed to produce a shot on target or key pass in 84 minutes, which could lead to him being dropped for the Englishman.

The former QPR tactician must now name the 25-year-old maestro in his starting XI tonight alongside Kieran Dowell as they could cause serious problems for the opposition with their respective attacking quality and pre-existing relationship.

Cantwell and the ex-Everton prospect played 24 matches alongside each other on the pitch at the same time during their spell at Carrow Road and won a league title in the Championship together during the 2020/21 campaign.

This means that they already know how to function in the same team and know what it takes to be successful in doing so, which is why they could be an excellent partnership for the Gers in midfield.

Both players carry a goal threat and have the potential to be a match-winner tonight from the middle of the park. Cantwell showcased his ability for Rangers during the second half of last season after his move from Norwich in January.

The Canaries academy product, who was once described as "outstanding" by journalist Josh Bunting, scored six goals and provided four assists in 13 Premiership outings.

He also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.36 in that time, which was the third-highest score at the club - only behind Borna Barisic and James Tavernier.

Malik Tillman (ten) was the only midfielder who scored more league goals than the 5 foot 10 wizard last season, which illustrates how important the talented maestro was to Beale when you consider that he was only at Ibrox for five months of the campaign.

Dowell is also a player with the potential to be a scoring threat as the left-footed dynamo produced ten goals in 26 Championship starts for Norwich across the 2020/21 and 2022/23 terms combined, which shows that he is able to regularly chip in with strikes when given the opportunity to start.

These statistics show that both midfielders are capable of scoring goals from the middle of the park, or from a wide position in Cantwell's case, and would be able to hit the ground running alongside each other because of their experiences in England.

Therefore, Beale must start them against Servette tonight in order to give the Light Blues the best chance of building up a healthy lead to take into the away leg later this month.