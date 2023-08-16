Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale recently hinted that the club could go back into the market to add another forward to the squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Gers have already brought nine new faces to Ibrox to bolster the manager's options across the park and have added three players to his attacking arsenal.

Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, and Danilo have arrived to provide a goal threat at the top end of the pitch, whilst Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, and Jack Butland have also come through the door.

However, the Light Blues boss has suggested that he is still short of a replacement for Ryan Kent, who left on a free transfer to join Fenerbahce this summer, and that something may or may not happen in that department before next month's deadline.

Who could replace Ryan Kent at Ibrox?

Beale could finally replace the one-time Liverpool prospect by completing a swoop to sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland, who has been linked with a move to Ibrox in recent months.

The 5 foot 11 sensation, who was once lauded as "effortless" by former Premier League forward Noel Whelan, enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with the Black Cats last term and could be a fantastic addition for the Gers if they are able to secure his signature.

He is a right-footed left winger, like Kent, who has proven himself to be capable of producing goals and assists at an impressive rate, at least within the second tier of English football.

During the 2022/23 season, Clarke racked up nine goals and 11 assists for Sunderland as the exciting speedster showcased his attacking quality on a regular basis from the flank.

Meanwhile, no Rangers played produced more than nine assists in the Scottish Premiership last term and no forward managed more than eight.

This means that the ex-Tottenham Hotspur gem could be an outstanding creator for the Light Blues with his ability to unlock opposition defences if he can translate his form over to football in Scotland.

Kent only found the back of the net three times in 29 league outings and that came after he scored two in 26 matches throughout the 2021/22 campaign. This shows that the 26-year-old wizard rarely provided a significant goal threat for Rangers on the wing.

Whereas, Clarke's nine-goal haul for Sunderland indicates that the talented Englishman has the potential to be a reliable scoring option for Beale, particularly when you consider that no current Gers winger scored more than six league goals last season.

The 22-year-old phenom also has the ability to drive his team up the pitch in the same way that Kent did for Rangers. He completed two dribbles per match for the Black Cats last term, whilst the now-Fenerbahce star managed 1.9 per game for Rangers - the joint-most within the squad.

These statistics suggest that Clarke has the potential to come in as a dream replacement for Kent and a possible upgrade on the former Liverpool man due to his knack for scoring goals as well as creating them.