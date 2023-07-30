A major update has emerged on the future of one of Michael Beale's current Glasgow Rangers forwards ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to The 4th Official, the Light Blues have told Fashion Sakala that he is free to find a new club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Beale has reportedly made it clear that the Zambia international's time at Ibrox is over and the attacker will not be part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The outlet states that there is interest from Saudi Arabia, but the 26-year-old foward has already turned down the chance to move there, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not he is willing to change his mind or wait for other options to arise before September's deadline.

How many goals did Fashion Sakala score last season?

The electric whiz plundered 12 goals across 41 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions last term and was a reliable attacking threat for Beale.

He produced 12 goals and eight assists in 29 Scottish Premiership outings for Rangers, which works out as a direct goal contribution every 1.45 matches on average.

This came after the 26-year-old sensation managed 12 goals and seven assists in 50 clashes across all competitions during his debut year in Scotland.

New is not always better and the Gers may learn that the hard way as there is little evidence so far to suggest that Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima will offer more than the £8.3k-per-week gem, which means that Beale is heading for a huge transfer blunder.

The 22-year-old winger provided six goals and two assists in 37 games on loan at Angers in France last season, which came after he failed to score or assist any strikes in four competitive matches for Stoke during the previous campaign.

These statistics show that the summer signing does not have a recent track record of being a reliable option in the final third as a scorer or a creator from out wide.

Sima has gone four appearances without a goal, albeit in pre-season, for Rangers so far, whilst Sakala scored once in three friendlies before being left out of the most recent clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Whilst it is harsh to judge players based on their pre-season form, their respective form aligns with what they have shown in competitive matches over the last two campaigns.

Only Antonio Colak (14) and James Tavernier (16) scored more Premiership goals than Sakala last term.

The Zambian finisher, who was once dubbed a "firework" by ex-Gers full-back Alan Hutton, was one of the club's most reliable scorers and they are now willing to move him on without the guarantee of an excellent replacement.

Sima's goalless pre-season and less-than-outstanding spells in front of goal against Angers and Stoke City do not suggest that he will be able to replace the exceptional contributions that the ex-Oostende star provided.

Therefore, Beale is heading for a significant blunder in the transfer window as his side could lose a significant goal threat unless Sima is able to burst onto the scene and show far more than he has in recent seasons and for the Gers so far.