Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale is making moves in the summer transfer window to alter his playing squad at Ibrox ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland have all been confirmed to be joining the Gers next month and with new signings could come more departures.

One player who could be on his way out of Glasgow is winger Scott Wright, who is reportedly free to leave if an acceptable offer comes the club's way in the next few months.

Who could replace Scott Wright at Rangers?

Beale could ruthlessly ditch the forward by securing a deal to snap up Bright Osayi-Samuel, whose arrival would open up the space for the Scottish giants to sanction a transfer for the ex-Aberdeen man.

Turkish outlet Sporx recently claimed that the Light Blues have submitted an offer to sign the Fenerbahce gem, who is said to be keen on a move away from his current club.

The ace is reportedly available for a fee in the region of €10m (£8.5m) but it remains unclear as to how much Rangers have offered or how much they are willing to go to.

Osayi-Samuel has mainly played as a right-back this season for the Turkish side but his natural position is on the wing, like Wright, and his form as an attacker in England with Queens Park Rangers indicates that he has the potential to be a big upgrade.

He is an exciting player who could get supporters off their feet with his former boss, Mark Warburton, describing him as a winger who "terrifies defenders" with his "sheer pace" and is a "handful" to deal with.

The 25-year-old Nigerian caught the eye with his performances in the Championship in 19/20 and 20/21 with QPR. He racked up eight goals and ten assists and created 13 'big chances' for his teammates in 58 outings during that period, showcasing his creativity with five 'big chances' provided in the Super Lig from right-back in 21/22.

Wright, however, has struggled badly in the Scottish Premiership over the last two seasons. The attacker has scored four goals and assisted two from six 'big chances' created in 42 appearances in the division in that time.

As a result, Beale must ruthlessly jettison the dud as his lack of production in the top flight suggests that he does not have what it takes to have a big role in the squad next term.

He doesn't offer much in the way of goals or chance creation and Osayi-Samuel could come in and offer more on both fronts, whilst also having the versatility to be able to play at right-back if needed.