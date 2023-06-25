An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their pursuit of a deal for Jonathan Panzo in the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest on Jonathan Panzo to Rangers?

According to The 4th Official's Patreon page, Michael Beale has held several conversations with the central defender in an attempt to convince him that a move to Ibrox is the best next step for his career.

The report claims that the Nottingham Forest enforcer, who spent last season on loan at Coventry is keen on the switch to Scotland and it is now down to the two clubs to agree a fee.

It has previously been reported that it could take as much as £2m to tempt the Premier League side into parting ways with the former England youth international.

Would Jonathan Panzo be a good signing for Rangers?

The 22-year-old titan could be an excellent addition to Beale’s side and could get the best out of Ridvan Yilmaz, who endured a difficult debut season with the Light Blues.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst signed the Turk from Besiktas last summer and the left-footed ace missed 29 competitive matches due to injury throughout the campaign.

His fitness woes restricted him to eight Scottish Premiership starts but the new season is set to provide him with a chance to finally kickstart his career at Ibrox and the signing of Panzo could help him.

The Forest defender, who stands at 6 foot 1, is a centre-back by trade but has also played 30 club matches as a left-back, meaning that he is used to being in that area of the pitch.

Therefore, the English titan could be the perfect player to select next to Yilmaz due to his ability to drop into the space on the left flank when Rangers have possession, which would allow the Turkish whiz to push on with the security of cover behind him.

Panzo, who was once hailed as "outstanding" by former manager Mark Robins, made 3.3 tackles and interceptions per game and won 58% of his duels in the Championship last season, which shows that he is capable of dominating opposition attackers and can win the ball back multiple times per match.

Yilmaz created three chances and assisted two goals in his final outing of the campaign against St Mirren and created five 'big chances' in 23 Super Lig starts for Besiktas in 21/22.

This shows that the potential is there for the 22-year-old to be a creative threat from left-back by pushing up the pitch to make things happen in the final third and Panzo's presence at the back, due to his ability to play in the middle or on the left, could allow him to bomb forward more to finally thrive down the flank in a Rangers shirt.