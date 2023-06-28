An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers' efforts to add another number nine to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest on Danilo to Rangers?

According to Dutch outlet 1908, the Light Blues have made an undisclosed bid in an attempt to sign Danilo from Eredivisie side Feyenoord this summer.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are now in talks with the centre-forward's club as they look to make him their fifth signing of the window, following the arrivals of Sam Lammers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland.

Following this, The Scottish Sun have added that Feyenoord have rejected the offer from the Gers and that the two sides are currently far apart in their respective valuations of the attacker.

It now remains to be seen whether Michael Beale's team will be able to reach an agreement with the Dutch club during the ongoing negotiations or not.

What is Danilo's style of play?

The prolific 5 foot 9 striker has the quality to set up his teammates on a semi-regular basis, which could make him the dream heir to Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox.

Rangers parted ways with the Colombian international at the end of his contract last month and they could replace him by convincing Feyenoord to part ways with their Brazilian marksman in the coming weeks.

Morelos averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 across 32 Premiership appearances in 22/23. He scored 11 goals and provided five assists in that time, despite being named in the starting XI 15 times, while the attacker also missed 12 'big chances'.

The 27-year-old, who stands at 5 foot 10, proved himself to be capable of making a big impact in the final third without being a regular starter, which is a quality that Danilo could also bring to the Light Blues.

Feyenoord's 24-year-old ace only started 14 Eredivisie matches in 2022/23 but was able to plunder ten goals and three assists, while he only missed seven 'big chances'.

These statistics show that, like Morelos, Danilo is able to contribute with goals and assists without needing to start week-in-week-out, which could make him a valuable addition to Beale's squad as the 42-year-old coach could rotate his team without needing to worry about the player's form dropping without regular minutes.

The £5.5m-rated Brazilian, who ex-boss Erik ten Hag once hailed as his best "finisher", also showcased his ability in front of goal as a consistent starter with 17 goals and five assists in 31 Eredivisie starts on loan at FC Twente from Ajax in 20/21.

His form in that campaign suggests that Danilo also has the potential to be the club's number one goalscoring option as no Rangers striker has managed more than 16 league goals in the last three seasons.