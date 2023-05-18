Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale is still thought to be keen on signing Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker this summer.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Whittaker?

The Gers appear to be targeting a number of English-based players under Beale, with Todd Cantwell making the move to Scotland back in January. Whittaker was linked with a move to Glasgow alongside Cantwell earlier in the year, with Beale labelling the pair as “excellent” players.

The likes of Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Kieran Dowell could soon be completing moves north on free transfers, and it appears as if Whittaker, who the club missed out on, could still be on Beale’s transfer wishlist.

Reliable reporter Scott Burns shared a Rangers transfer update for The Daily Record in the last 48 hours. He name-checked Sterling, Butland and Dowell as potential arrivals, saying that up to 12 new signings could be made ahead of Beale’s first full season.

Burns claimed that Honduran winger Luis Palma is not on Beale’s radar despite speculation of a move to Scotland but said the manager is still keen to land Whittaker, if the two clubs can strike a deal.

Who is Morgan Whittaker?

Whittaker is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or as a second striker if required. The left-footed forward impressed out on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the 2022/23 season, contributing to 16 goals in 31 games. He played his part in helping The Pilgrims win the League One title, showing his final third quality in a range of attacking positions.

Therefore, with the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos out of contract at Rangers in the coming weeks, a player like Whittaker could prove to be a shrewd addition.

You’d expect he still has time to improve on his game ahead of hitting his prime, and with Beale clearly a big fan, this could be one to keep an eye on over the summer.