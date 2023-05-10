Glasgow Rangers will end the 2022/23 campaign later this month without winning a single major trophy for their efforts domestically and in Europe.

The Light Blues have four matches left to play in the Scottish Premiership but their position of second in the table has already been finalised.

Michael Beale has promised fans that there will be a squad "rebuild" in the upcoming transfer window and this could result in a number of departures and arrivals at Ibrox in the weeks and months to come.

One player who is on the chopping block heading into the summer is Scottish winger Scott Wright. It has been reported that he is set to depart the club ahead of next season and the Gers could finally bin him by securing a deal for target Luis Palma.

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing the Aris Thessaloniki forward and his arrival could open up the space for the club to part ways with Wright.

Who is Luis Palma?

The 23-year-old winger is an exciting forward who has caught the eye with his performances in Greece this season and is said to be valued at £4.5m.

He predominantly plays down the left flank but is also capable of operating through the middle or on the right and has showcased his quality as a goalscorer and a creator this term.

Palma has racked up 11 goals and four assists in 20 starts in the Greek Super League and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.14 for Aris. The dynamo has only missed one 'big chance' in front of goal and created 1.4 chances per match for his teammates, which illustrates his clinical finishing and eye for a pass.

Wright, whose play was once described as "a bit loose" by ex-Gers man Mark Hateley during BBC coverage (via IbroxNews), has registered one assist and zero goals in 22 appearances for Rangers in the Premiership this season.

The forward has created 0.4 chances per game and averaged a dismal - in comparison to Palma's - Sofascore rating of 6.67.

These statistics show that the Scottish lightweight, who has lost 71% of his aerial duels in the top-flight, has struggled to make an impact for the Light Blues. He has not contributed with goals, assists, or key passes, on an even semi-regular basis and this summer could, therefore, be the right time to ditch him.

Palma's exceptional return in front of goal, along with his chance creation numbers, suggest that the Honduras international would come in as a major upgrade on Wright if the ace can adjust to playing in Scotland.

Therefore, Beale could bin off one of his current Rangers duds by securing a £4.5m swoop to sign the exciting Aris attacker in the coming weeks.