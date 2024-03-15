One Rangers player who only touched the ball 18 times against Benfica will "never" be good enough to be a regular, according to journalist Jonny McFarlane.

Rangers crash out of Europa League

Philippe Clement's side suffered a hugely dispiriting loss on Thursday night, as Benfica came to Ibrox and sealed a 1-0 victory, sending them into the quarter-finals in the process.

Having drawn 2-2 in the first leg in Portugal last week, there was genuine optimism that Rangers would progress, but they failed to hit top gear on the night and were ultimately beaten by a superior side.

It means that the Gers' attention can now return to the priority of the Scottish Premiership the title race, ahead of Sunday's crucial trip to Dundee. They could be one point behind Celtic in the table at that point, assuming their rivals win at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, and another negative result would raise some alarm bells.

The Benfica game saw too many players fall below their usual level, picking a bad match in which to do it, and one individual has come under scrutiny.

Rangers star slammed for anonymous display

Taking to X, McFarlane didn't hold back in his criticism of Cyriel Dessers, saying he can't ever see him being the answer leading the line at Ibrox:

"Rangers go out. Not sharp enough at the top end of the pitch. I will say it again - Dessers not, and never will be a Rangers no.9. That said, very little between the two teams over the ties. Parochialism alert: might not be the worst result for Ibrox club’s domestic ambitions."

According to Sofascore, the 29-year-old only had 18 touches of the ball at Ibrox, highlighting his lack of involvement, and he also didn't register a single shot in the game. For a player leading the line and arguably his team's main goal threat, that isn't good enough.

Cyriel Dessers' stats vs. Benfica Total Minutes played 77 Shots on target 0 Shots off target 0 Touches 18 Aerial duels won 1/5 Ground duels won 3/6

In fairness to Dessers, a tally of 12 goals in 26 Scottish Premiership appearances this season is still perfectly reasonable, but when the level goes up in a big European game, his limitations are exposed, as was the case against Benfica.

Thursday night showed the need to bring in a new striker during the summer transfer window, with recent reports suggesting that Rangers are keen on making Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva's loan moves permanent. Both represent good options, so it would be a shame not to see at least one stay on beyond the end of the season.

A separate update has also suggested that the Gers will be willing to go big on a striker even if Silva's switch is made permanent, further showing the desire to add attacking firepower to the squad this summer.