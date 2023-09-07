Highlights Speculation is growing surrounding the future of Michael Beale at Rangers.

Two potential successors have now been revealed.

One of them is said to be "perfect" for the Ibrox side.

Speculation has started to mount over Michael Beale's future as manager of Glasgow Rangers with a couple of names having cropped up as potential successors.

What's the latest Rangers manager news?

An Australian professional scout, known as 'AussieScout' on Twitter, recently claimed that Yokohama FM head coach Kevin Muscat is being considered as a possible replacement for the English boss.

They claimed that the Light Blues are eyeing up the English-born manager as a target to fill the dugout at Ibrox if they decide to part ways with Beale.

The Daily Mail has also claimed that Birmingham City manager John Eustace has emerged as one to watch if the job becomes available over the coming weeks.

Their report stated that the pressure is mounting on Beale after the Gers failed to qualify for the Champions League and lost their first Old Firm clash of the season against Celtic in successive matches.

How good is Kevin Muscat?

Rangers chairman John Bennett could hire a big upgrade on the current head coach by securing a deal for the former Australia international as he has enjoyed a strong coaching career in Japan and Australia in recent years and has shown promise as a boss who can win trophies.

Muscat has racked up three pieces of silverware to date, including two league titles, and won the Japanese top flight as recently as the 2022 campaign.

After 172 A-League matches, one title with Melbourne City, and a brief spell in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, the former Light Blues defender joined Yokohama in 2021 and has won the J League title in his only full season in charge of the team to date.

Football analyst Petar Petrov described the 50-year-old as an "evolving" manager who plays "good" football and claimed that he would be "perfect" to develop a talented squad at Rangers due to his proven coaching ability and attacking style of play.

This suggests that Gers chief Bennett could bring in an up-and-coming boss who could go on a journey with the club whilst being able to excite supporters with his brand of football and give them the chance to win trophies.

Comparatively, RangersReview writer Derek Clark recently claimed that there is no clear style of play on display from Beale's side, which may be the reason behind the inconsistent performances and results.

From watching the team this season, there are no distinct patterns of play or a defined style that you could point to as the English tactician's preferred way of playing.

This has led to three losses and two draws in their opening nine matches in all competitions and supporters have no tangible evidence to suggest that the situation.

Beale has never won a trophy in his managerial career and the lack of a style on the pitch means that there is little for fans to get behind, as the head coach does not have a track record of winning and there is nothing on the field to suggest that silverware is likely any time soon.

Therefore, Bennett could hire a big upgrade on the former Queens Park Rangers boss by bringing in Muscat, who has an attacking style of play and has showcased his ability to win titles as a manager in multiple countries.