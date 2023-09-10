Glasgow Rangers could be in the market to appoint a new first-team head coach as the pressure is mounting on Michael Beale at Ibrox.

What's the latest Rangers manager news?

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Light Blues are eyeing up Birmingham City manager John Eustace as a possible successor in the dugout.

It was claimed that he is a fan favourite at St. Andrews and that fellow Championship side Swansea City were also interested in his services previously.

Football Transfers have also reported that Beale is on the 'brink' in Glasgow and that the clash with St. Johnstone after the international break is a must-win match for the English boss, whose time with the Scottish giants could be coming to an end.

This comes off the back of two defeats in the last two matches to PSV and Celtic, with the former resulting in a failure to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

What is John Eustace's managerial style?

Gers chairman John Bennett should avoid a swoop for the 43-year-old as it could be a repeat of the blunder that ex-Light Blues sporting director Ross Wilson made when he appointed Beale last year.

The former Rangers chief dismissed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who had won the Scottish Cup at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and opted to go for the Queens Park Rangers boss in spite of his lack of experience.

Beale had worked as Steven Gerrard's assistant at Ibrox and, therefore, knew the club and some of the players, but he had only managed 21 league matches at first-team level at the time of his appointment in 2022.

The former Liverpool youth coach led QPR to seventh in the Championship and that limited experience was enough to convince Wilson that he was the man to disrupt Celtic's dominance of Scottish football.

However, Beale failed to win a single trophy in his first campaign in charge of the Gers as their arch-rivals completed the domestic treble over them.

Rangers brought in a manager who did not have a history of being able to win trophies or titles and it has told so far as they currently appear far away from being able to compete for silverware under the current head coach.

Bennett could now repeat Wilson's mistake if he makes a move for Eustace as the Birmingham boss would come in at a similar point in his career to where Beale was at the time of his move.

The 43-year-old, who journalist Josh Bunting claimed is "overachieving" with the English side, has only managed 58 league matches in his career, seven of which came with QPR during the 2018/19 campaign.

He led the club to a 17th-placed finish in the Championship last season and currently has his team sitting fourth with three wins out of five this term.

The 3-5-2 tactician is yet to win a trophy in his senior managerial career and has also yet to finish in the top half of a league over the course of an entire campaign, due to his lack of experience within the dugout.

Therefore, Rangers should avoid another gamble from the English second tier as they could end up with another Beale.