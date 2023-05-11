Glasgow Rangers have reportedly made a bid to bring Antalyaspor forward Haji Wright to Ibrox this summer.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale appears to be making transfer plans ahead of his first full season in charge of Rangers. The Gers have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with the majority of those targets based in England.

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to move north, whereas an approach has been made for West Brom striker Karlan Grant with the Baggies open to a sale.

Meanwhile, experienced goalkeeper Jack Butland has been linked with a move to Ibrox as well as young Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, but it looks as if the club’s search for new signings has now taken them abroad.

According to journalist Salim Manav, Rangers have made a £7m offer for Wright. He adds that the bid includes a 15% sell-on clause, however, Antalyaspor have rejected the proposal and want a fee over €10m (£8.7m).

Who is Wright and why do Rangers want him?

Wright, a USA international, is primarily a centre-forward but can also turn out on either wing when required. The 25-year-old made his move to Antalyaspor permanent last summer, and it has proven to be one that has paid off, with his Transfermarkt valuation rising to a career-high €6m.

He appears to be at the top of his game and has scored an impressive 16 goals in 26 games in all competitions this season, while also scoring an outrageous goal for his country at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Beale has confirmed that Alfredo Morelos will depart over the coming months, whereas Antonio Colak could also be on the way out of Ibrox this summer. Therefore, you can see why Rangers are on the search for a new marquee attacker ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wright, known for his pace and once labelled as a ‘dangerous striker’ by former Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt, has impressed in Turkey, netting a total of 31 goals in 61 games for his current employers, so he could be a shrewd addition, and it’ll be interesting to see of Rangers make an improved offer following this update.