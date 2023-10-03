Glasgow Rangers are currently on the lookout for their next permanent head coach after they made the decision to part ways with Michael Beale last weekend.

The Light Blues were beaten 3-1 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership last Saturday and the club opted to move the English boss on by Sunday night.

Chief executive James Bisgrove is now tasked with finding a replacement for the 43-year-old boss and a number of managers have already been linked with the vacant role in Glasgow.

One man who has been touted with a possible move to the Gers is Marcelo Gallardo, who has been without a club since December last year.

How many trophies has Gallardo won?

The 47-year-old enjoyed a sensational spell in his home country with River Plate as he racked up 13 trophies in eight-and-a-half years with the club and could be a dream upgrade on Beale.

He averaged more than one trophy per season and won two Copa Libertadores titles during his time with the Argentine giants.

His exceptional performance in Argentina led to high praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, which speaks to his pedigree within the coaching world.

The legendary Spanish manager lauded Gallardo's "incredible" job and questioned why he is never among the best three managers in the world when it comes to award season.

Having also won a Uruguayan top-flight title with Club Nacional in 2012, he has proven himself to be capable of competing for silverware on a regular basis and can instil a winning mentality in his squad, as shown by his impressive work with River Plate.

Gallardo predominantly favours an attacking 4-3-3 formation and this suggests that he sets his teams up to be on the front foot to take the game to the opposition.

How many trophies has Michael Beale won?

Beale has not won a single trophy in his career as a manager to date and has yet to prove that he has what it takes to lead a team to glory on his own.

The ex-Chelsea academy coach enjoyed success as Steven Gerrard's assistant at Ibrox but has struggled since making the switch to being the main man in the dugout.

He is yet to lift a piece of silverware after spells with QPR and Rangers as his debut campaign in Scottish football failed to yield any real success during the 2022/23 season.

The Gers were knocked out of Europe before his arrival to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Beale was unable to win the Scottish Premiership, the League Cup, or the FA Cup, as their rivals completed a domestic treble under Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers gambled on the English tactician being a success without any real evidence to back it up, as he had not completed a full season in charge of a club or won any trophies prior to his move to Ibrox last year.

Bisgrove can now put that right and avoid making the same mistake by hiring an experienced trophy-winner like Gallardo, who could restore the Gers back to their former glory.