An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their chances of landing one of their targets to replace Michael Beale in the dugout at Ibrox...

What's the latest Rangers manager news?

According to the Daily Record, Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat is keen on taking the job with the Scottish giants and is now stalling on a new contract with his current club.

The report claims that his deal with the Japanese side is due to expire within the next two months and the Gers would, therefore, not have to shell out millions in compensation to secure his services.

It states that the former Light Blues defender is 'ready' to accept the role if it is offered to him and that his name has already made it onto the club's shortlist of potential candidates, with chief executive James Bisgrove leading the charge to find the next permanent manager.

How many trophies has Muscat won?

The 50-year-old tactician has won three trophies in his managerial career to date and has proven himself to be capable of coaching a title-winning side in two different countries.

Muscat, who starred for Millwall during his playing days, won the Japanese top flight with Yokohama in 2022 with a record of 20 wins, eight draws, and six defeats in 34 matches.

His side are currently four points off the top of the table in 2023 with five matches left to play, which means that he still has a chance to secure back-to-back titles unless his move to Rangers denies him the opportunity to see out the rest of the season.

The 4-3-3 boss has also won the Super Cup with Yokohama and his success in Japan followed a strong spell in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

Muscat won the top flight in his home country with a record of 17 wins, eight draws, and four defeats in 29 matches during the 2014/15 campaign.

Along with his proven track record as a winning coach, analyst Petar Petrov once claimed that he would be "perfect" for Rangers due to his attacking style of football and his ability to get the most out of 'talented' squads.

Bisgrove could, therefore, secure a masterclass by pushing for Muscat to replace Beale as he is a trophy-winning boss who seemingly deploys an attractive brand of football

In comparison, the former Gers head coach is yet to win a single trophy in his managerial career, with QPR or Rangers, and has left the club in third place with three defeats in seven Scottish Premiership matches this season.

The 43-year-old tactician failed to secure any pieces of silverware during his debut campaign with the Light Blues and endured a difficult start to the current one before his dismissal on Sunday.

Beale's side did not qualify for the group stages of the Champions League as they lost to PSV in their play-off match and that came after former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst qualified for Europe's premier cup competition the previous season.

This suggests that Muscat could come in as an upgrade on the English manager due to his proven ability to organise a team that is capable of competing for silverware, along with his eagerness for the job suggesting that he is up for the challenge and ready to work hard in the role.