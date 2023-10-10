Glasgow Rangers chief James Bisgrove and the rest of the board are currently going through the process of finding the club's next permanent manager after the Ibrox side made the collective decision to part ways with Michael Beale.

What's the latest on Kjetil Knutsen to Rangers?

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Kjetil Knutsen was due to be contacted by Rangers at the end of last week.

The reporter added that he may still be a live option for the Light Blues, among other possible candidates, but the Norwegian boss may not be keen on advertising his interest in the role due to still being contracted to another team.

This came after New York Times' Rory Smith, whilst speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Monday Night Club (2 October), tipped the title-winning Bodo/Glimt boss to be under consideration for the job earlier this month.

How many trophies has Knutsen won?

The 4-3-3 tactician has won two titles in his last three seasons with Bodo/Glimt and is currently on track to make it three in four this term.

His side are currently top of the division, with 55 points from 24 matches, and have six remaining games to secure another league crown.

A move to Rangers before the end of the international break would prevent him from being able to see out the job, which could be a possible stumbling block if the timing is not right for Kntusen to move on, but his record up to this point has been particularly impressive.

The Bodo/Glimt tinkerer has proven himself to be capable of managing a team to a title, and this is why he is an attractive target for the Scottish giants, who have not won the Scottish Premiership since the 2020/21 campaign.

Eliteserien Kjetil Knutsen (via Transfermarkt) Matches 174 Wins 100 Points 345 Titles Two

He showcased his ability to coach an attacking team during the 2020 campaign as his team racked up a staggering 103 league goals in 30 outings on their way to the title.

Journalist Josh Bunting once claimed that Knutsen would make Bournemouth "exciting" and attack-minded, which is backed up by the aforementioned statistics.

The Norwegian boss could produce an attacking style of play that would give fans something to get behind after Beale failed to excite supporters or bring success to Ibrox.

Journalist Graham Spiers described the English head coach's football as "hapless" and it did not result in tangible success for the Light Blues as the ex-QPR chief failed to win a single trophy during his spell at the club.

Knutsen, on the other hand, has a track record of playing an attractive style that brings titles and plenty of goals during his time with Bodo/Glimt.

Whilst there is no guarantee that he will be able to translate his methods over to Scottish football, the 55-year-old coach's sublime statistics with his current club suggest that it is a worthy gamble for the Light Blues to make.

Bisgrove could, therefore, secure his first masterclass since sporting director Ross Wilson moved on by convincing Knutsen to ditch his side's current title charge for a move to Ibrox to be a fantastic replacement for Beale.