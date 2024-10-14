Rangers have received an injury boost regarding a "very good" player who was rumoured to have picked up a knock on international duty, acting as a relief for Philippe Clement.

Rangers struggling with injuries

The Gers have had a taxing start to the new season, struggling to hit top gear in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, with results proving to be patchy.

It has meant Clement finds himself battling to save his job, with those high up at Ibrox no doubt wary that Rangers cannot afford to lose much more ground on Celtic even this early in the title race. The 4-1 defeat at home to Lyon in the Europa League was also a worrying result, having already been dumped out of the Champions League by Dynamo Kiev at the beginning of the campaign.

One valid excuse that the manager can use is that injuries haven't helped his cause, with a number of important players unavailable at different points during the season already. Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are two current absentees, while loanee Oscar Cortes could be a "long-term" injury victim for Rangers.

Granted, these fitness issues don't excuse some poor performances and results to date, but having a fully fit squad could still make a world of difference for the Gers.

According to an update from The Daily Record, Rangers youngster Connor Barron picked up a knock while representing Scotland's Under-21s, but that myth has been dispelled with the news that he has been called up to the senior squad, filling in for James Forrest for the visit of Portugal on Tuesday night:

This will be music to the ears of Clement ahead of the return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend, with his Rangers side travelling to Kilmarnock on Sunday lunchtime.

Barron has been an important player so far this season, starting six matches in the league, not to mention averaging 2.3 clearances and two tackles per game. Jim Goodwin has described him as a "very good" player with "great potential", while Scot Gemmill has said of him:

"We speak about players who have quite obviously got that mentality and that dedication. Conor is a very good example of that, but he has to keep going. I'm sure his new manager and staff will be demanding that from him too. He's gone to a new club, big expectations and he's started really well, but he has to keep pushing. This is only the beginning."

It looks as though rumours of a setback for Barron were nonsense, and he will now be available for Rangers selection this weekend, in what represents a must-win game for Clement's men.

Not having him in the squad would have created another headache for Clement at a time when he needs things to run more smoothly, so he and the supporters will be equally relieved.