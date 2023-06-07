An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to add to their wide options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Brian Gutierrez to Rangers?

According to the Daily Mail, the Light Blues are one of the teams keeping tabs on Chicago Fire starlet Brian Gutierrez with a view to a possible swoop.

The report claims that a number of Premier League sides, including Manchester United, have taken an interest in the 19-year-old talent, whose performances have caught the eye of clubs in Europe.

Although, it is stated that a work permit would be difficult to achieve for the ace and that could rule out a move to England, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund among the other teams set to challenge the Gers for his signature.

What is Brian Gutierrez's style of play?

The teenager is a creative forward who predominantly plays on the left wing and is also often deployed as an attacking midfielder and this suggests that the dynamo could be Michael Beale's dream heir to Ryan Kent.

Rangers lost the English winger at the end of last month, when his contract at Ibrox expired, and this has left a hole in the squad that needs to be filled ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In 22/23, Kent produced three goals and ten assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Gers and was able to showcase his creative quality out wide.

The former Liverpool man produced 2.2 key passes per game in the Scottish Premiership and this shows that he was able to regularly open up the opposition's defence to provide his teammates with opportunities to score.

Beale could now unearth his new Kent by securing a deal to sign Gutierrez ahead of the likes of Dortmund and Leipzig as the teenager has shown terrific potential during his time in the MLS with the Fire so far.

The 19-year-old has provided 15 key passes and created four 'big chances' for his teammates in 12 MLS starts in 2023 and this comes after he racked up 26 key passes and five 'big chances' created in 20 starts in 2022.

Gutierrez, who MLS announcer Max Bretos hailed as "special", has also excelled in the US Open Cup and caught the eye by creating a stunning 12 chances in three appearances in the competition in 2022 and 2023 combined.

These statistics show that the wizard, who has only scored two senior club goals, has the potential to be a Kent-like threat for Rangers on the left wing by consistently opening up the opposition with his passing and crossing quality to provide his teammates with chances to score.

At the age of 19, the gem could be a long-term heir to the Englishman and a player who Beale could work with over the course of number of seasons, though, instead of coming in with the expectation of immediately hitting the ground running.