It has been a summer of change for Glasgow Rangers as they have altered their playing squad with a host of exits and arrivals over the last couple of months.

The Light Blues allowed a number of players to depart Ibrox upon the expiry of their contracts as Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, and Filip Helander were among those to leave for nothing last month.

Michael Beale has wasted no time in bringing new signings in to make up for those departures, with Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, and Sam Lammers all coming through the door, while Cyriel Dessers is reportedly set to join them as the sixth fresh recruit.

However, Ryan Kent is one star who may not have been replaced yet. The English wizard spent the majority of his time at Ibrox playing as a left winger and Rangers haven't brought in a player who excels in that area of the pitch. Indeed, Sima has only played six matches there in his career.

Who could replace Ryan Kent at Rangers?

Beale could finally replace the former Liverpool attacker by completing a swoop for reported transfer target Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is said to be eyeing a move away from Fenerbahce ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Nigeria international, who is valued at €10m (£8.6m) by the Turkish giants, has often been deployed at right-back for his current club but he has played on the left flank 49 times and on the wing in general on 200 occasions.

This suggests that he has the potential to come in as another wide option for the head coach, which could make him the eventual heir to Kent's position in the team.

Osayi-Samuel, who ex-boss Mark Warburton claimed "terrifies defenders", caught the eye as an attacker during his time with Queens Park Rangers in England.

In the 2019/20 campaign, the four-cap ace scored five goals to go along with eight assists in 34 Championship starts, whilst he also created nine 'big chances' for his teammates.

This shows that the quality is there for him to be an excellent option in the final third for Rangers if Beale can convert him back to being a winger at Ibrox, with his statistics indicating that he can replicate the success Kent had in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old, who is now coincidentally at Fenerbahce with Osayi-Samuel, scored three goals and assisted eight in 28 Scottish Premiership clashes last term, whilst the talented magician also created nine 'big chances'.

No Rangers attacker or midfielder managed as many assists for the club during the 2022/23 campaign, which suggests that Kent was Beale's top creator in those positions. Such a fact means replacing him is a crucial task in the coming weeks.

Osayi-Samuel's performances for QPR during his time on the flanks show that the potential is there for him to be an outstanding creative threat. Therefore, he could well be the perfect asset to replace the outgoing Kent before the transfer deadline slams shut.