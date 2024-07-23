Glasgow Rangers may have signed seven players during the current summer transfer window, but Philippe Clement will be judged on who he manages to sell between now and the end of August.

Several poor transfer windows prior to Clement’s arrival have set the Gers back, as there are a bunch of players on big wages who the Ibrox club may struggle to move on this summer.

Among them include Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Scott Wright. There is still time left for the 50-year-old to get rid of the deadwood and sign better quality players, but the clock is ticking.

Even big names such as James Tavernier have been linked with an exit from Rangers, with Trabzonspor reportedly making a proposal for the captain last week. It remains to be seen whether Clement will sell him.

With the manager bringing the average age of the squad down slightly over the previous few months, he could be looking at younger players to spearhead the Light Blues during the 2024/25 campaign.

This could be led by two of the best signings made by the Ibrox side in recent years – Dujon Sterling and Mohamed Diomande.

Why Sterling and Diomande will be key for Rangers

Sterling showed his positional flexibility in his maiden season at the club, making a total of 36 appearances in all competitions, playing across six positions, giving Clement options all over the pitch.

He won 50% of his ground duels, was dribbled past just 0.3 times per game and created two big chances in the Premiership last term, despite starting just 11 times.

If Tavernier does leave in the next few weeks, Sterling is a more than adequate replacement for the captain, showcasing his qualities whenever called upon.

Diomande may have only joined the club in January, but his impact was certainly impressive. Not only did he score twice in 19 appearances, but he settled into the heart of the midfield with ease.

Alongside his two goals, the Ivorian also created a big chance, averaged 1.5 key passes per game, succeeded with 62% dribbles per match and recovered 4.8 balls per game, showcasing his talents across a range of metrics.

If he can hit the ground running against Hearts in the top-flight opener in just under two weeks, Clement has a diamond on his hands that could make the club a substantial profit in the coming years.

Sterling and Diomande’s market valuation at Rangers

Sterling arrived on a free transfer following the expiry of his Chelsea contract, but just over a year later, his value has risen rapidly.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, the Englishman is valued at €4m (£3m) and this is rising rapidly given his impressive showings last term.

Diomande, although costing the club a transfer fee upon his permanent arrival this summer, is also valued at €4m (£3m) according to Transfermarkt. Like Sterling, this valuation is rising rapidly following a solid start to life in Glasgow.

The pair are two examples of what can happen if recruitment is spot on with the pair set to generate nice fees should they move on anytime soon. Another player who could fetch a decent price is Connor Goldson.

The latest on Connor Goldson's future

According to Cypriot podcast This is Mappa, it looks like Aris Limassol could be a possible destination for the defender this summer.

The source is well-connected to everything that occurs in Cypriot football. Therefore, could we finally be seeing Goldson depart Ibrox and join the European side?

Even spotted leaving on a private jet from Prestwick airport on Sunday evening, it has only fuelled the rumour that he is close to leaving.

Top five highest earners at Rangers Player Wage Connor Goldson £37k-per-week James Tavernier £30k-per-week Ben Davies £27k-per-week Cyriel Dessers £27k-per-week Danilo £26k-per-week Via Salary Sport

The centre-back currently earns £37k-per-week at Rangers, making him the highest earner by quite some distance. Freeing up this amount of cash would give Clement some flexibility with regard to making some new signings, which is exactly what is required.

Connor Goldson’s season in numbers

The former Brighton defender missed just three outings prior to the Premiership split in April before suffering a knee injury which kept him out of the final five matches, including the Scottish Cup final.

Since joining from the Premier League in 2018, Goldson has made over 300 competitive appearances, but there were several times he made simple mistakes last term.

The defender was regularly caught out with long balls over the top in the Premiership, particularly in a tie against Aberdeen in November. Could this summer be the perfect time to leave?

He lost possession 10.8 times per game last term while averaging just 0.3 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game, ranking him 17th and sixth in the squad among his teammates for the latter two metrics..

Connor Goldson’s market value at Rangers

Despite a season which was underwhelming on the field, Goldson still has a relatively high market value compared to others in the squad.

According to Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old titan is valued at €5m (£4m), yet this has been dropping rapidly in recent seasons.

Indeed, he was valued as high as €8m (£7m) back in 2022, showing that he is clearly declining as a footballer.

This suggests that cashing in the 6 foot 3 defender this summer would be the most logical decision Clement makes this summer. With two years left on his current deal, the club should manage to receive a decent transfer fee which could help towards new signings.

While the 2023/24 campaign may not be a high point for Goldson, there is no doubting his influence during his six-year spell at the club, particularly during the Premiership title win in 2021 before helping the club reach the 2022 Europa League final.

All good things have to come to an end. The Belgian shouldn’t give in to sentiment this summer, especially with a squad to rebuild.

If solid offers arrive for both Tavernier and Goldson in the coming days, they should be thanked for their efforts and moved on accordingly.

While it may impact the club in the short term, the departures will help in the long run, that’s for sure.