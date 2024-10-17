Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement brought Nils Koppen in as head of recruitment at the start of the year to help him change the footballing strategy at Ibrox.

The Belgian duo have attempted to revitalise the Light Blues squad after it had become overloaded with experienced professionals with little potential to increase in value.

In the recent summer transfer window, the Scottish giants managed to offload a number of those players, as John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin, and Kemar Roofe were all released.

Scott Wright, Connor Goldson, and Ben Davies were also moved on, permanently or on loan, and Sam Lammers and Todd Cantwell - albeit not in the experienced veteran category - were also sold.

The average age of players moved on from Ibrox was 27.9 and this shows that Koppen and Clement successfully lowered the age of the squad.

Rangers then made ten signings, including the likes of Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane, and Jefte, during the summer window with an average age of 24.1.

Their job is far from finished, however, as Koppen has now outlined his objectives and goals for his work in the transfer market moving forward for the Gers.

One of Koppen's main objectives for Rangers

In an interview with RangersReview this month, the Belgian recruitment chief revealed that the Light Blues need to be aggressive in their mindset towards recruiting young players from Scotland to give the academy the best possible chance of developing players for the first-team.

The Rangers man has also revealed that one of his aims during his tenure at Ibrox is to sign at least one player per year from other teams in the Scottish Premiership, providing that it makes sense from the club's perspective.

He told RangersReview: “It’s one of our objectives, to try and sign one player a season from another Scottish club if they’re there and the deal makes sense and it fits the plan.”

This shows that the Gers have placed an emphasis on ensuring that they are at the forefront now when it comes to scouting and identifying potential Scottish talents who could come in and bolster the squad.

That was illustrated by the summer deal to sign central midfielder Connor Barron from Aberdeen, after his deal with the Dons expired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Rangers are already reaping the benefits of their decision to swoop for the domestic talent, who has hit the ground running at Ibrox this season.

Connor Barron's form for Rangers

The 22-year-old star, who was called up to the Scotland squad for the 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday, has not taken any time to settle into life in Glasgow.

Instead of needing weeks or months to adjust to football in the country, or the standard of the Scottish Premiership, Barron was able to make an instant impact for the Gers because of his prior experience with Aberdeen.

Barron had played 76 first-team matches for the Dons and made almost 50 appearances in the Premiership, which meant that he joined Rangers ready to hit the ground running as he already had a good base of games under his belt In Scotland.

The Scotland U21 international has started six of Rangers' seven games in the top-flight so far this season, which shows that Clement has immediately placed his trust in the young star, and has caught the eye with his strong, energetic, displays.

Barron has emerged as, arguably, the top performing midfielder in the squad with his work in and out of possession across those seven outings.

24/25 Premiership Connor Barron Rank vs Rangers midfielders Tackles per game 2.2 1st Interceptions per game 1.0 1st Clearances per game 2.7 1st Blocks per game 0.7 1st Pass accuracy 91% 1st Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, he has led the midfield contingent in a host of key defensive statistics, as well as with his exceptionally reliable passing.

This shows that Rangers played a blinder by signing a young star from another Scottish club, as Koppen wanted, in the last summer window.

The Light Blues could now complete that massive objective from the head of recruitment for 2025 by swooping for Motherwell ace Lennon Miller in the January transfer window, or next summer, after they were reportedly interested in him earlier this year.

Why Rangers should sign Lennon Miller

At the age of 18, the Scotland U21 international suits what Rangers want to do for a variety of reasons; due to his age, potential to grow in value, and experience in Scottish football already.

The teenage sensation has already made 50 first-team appearances for Motherwell and played 36 times in the Premiership, despite only turning 18 in August.

Miller, who teammate Andy Halliday claimed has "got everything" to be successful due to his maturity and quality, has already proven himself to be an impressive performer in the Scottish top-flight.

The young dynamo, who scored for Scotland's U21s on Tuesday night, made 25 appearances in the Premiership for Motherwell last season and showcased his physical quality with a duel success rate of 68%, with an aerial duel success rate of 70%.

This shows that he has the strength and durability to compete at first-team level, despite his inexperience, and dominate opposition players in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, this season, Miller has taken his play in possession to another level and showcased his ability to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Lennon Miller 23/24 Premiership 24/25 Premiership Appearances 25 7 Goals 0 2 Key passes per game 0.5 2.4 Big chances created 1 4 Assists 2 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Motherwell star has already produced more goals, assists, and 'big chances' created in seven games this season than he did in 25 outings last term in the Premiership.

He is also averaging 1.9 more key passes per game for his teammates, which shows that the SPFL star has developed with experience and taken a leap in his performance.

Therefore, Miller could be a terrific signing for Rangers as they would be bringing in a Scottish talent who has already proven himself, whilst having the potential to get even better, to be a big asset in the top-flight, whilst he would also complete a massive objective for Koppen as another domestic signing.