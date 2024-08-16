Highlights Rangers need to act fast in the transfer market to strengthen the squad and possibly replace key players like Steven Davis.

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Gustavo Puerta indicates potential solution to midfield woes if they can secure a deal.

Puerta's impressive passing skills and potential impact could be exactly what Rangers need to turn their season around.

Glasgow Rangers face a crucial final few weeks of the transfer window, especially if they wish to add another few players that can bolster their first team squad.

The opening few weeks of the 2024/25 campaign have already seen the Ibrox side drop points in the Premiership, while the club has crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Dynamo Kiev.

Philippe Clement may not entirely be at fault considering the shortcomings of the board and the whole debacle surrounding the delay in getting Ibrox ready for the new season, but he will soon have to get things right on the pitch.

The starting XI that took to the Hampden pitch on Tuesday evening was arguably just as bad as the dross supporters had to put up with during the first few seasons the club spent in the top flight following promotion in 2016.

All areas of the pitch need improvement, but it is clear the Light Blues haven’t really replaced Steven Davis in the heart of the midfield. The Northern Irishman was able to control games with ease, even during his later years.

Steven Davis’ Rangers statistics

His first spell may have been more successful, winning eight trophies between 2008 and 2012 before his departure to Southampton, but his second spell saw Davis really emerge as an icon in the light blue.

He initially signed on loan from the Saints in January 2019, before joining on a permanent deal that summer and his acquisition was one of the best pieces of transfer business Gerrard conducted during his time in charge.

He made 43 appearances during his first full season back at Ibrox, dropping into a slightly deeper role than his first spell due to his advancing years, which allowed the player to use his wonderful passing range to dictate games, both domestically and in Europe.

The 2020/21 campaign would prove to be his nadir for the Northern Irishman during his second spell. Not only did he miss just three league games in the Gers' unbeaten title-winning season, but Davis also shone when compared to his teammates across a range of metrics.

Indeed, he ranked second for accurate passes per game (64.2), while also ranking second for accurate long balls per game (3.7), third for tackles per game (1.7) and second for interceptions per game (1.2), showcasing his passing skills and defensive abilities.

Steven Davis' Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 16 2 0 2021/22 33 1 1 2020/21 49 2 3 2019/20 43 1 3 2018/19 18 0 3 2011/12 39 5 14 2010/11 53 5 12 2009/10 50 4 16 2008/09 39 6 12 2007/08 22 1 6 Via Transfermarkt

His appearances became more limited during his final two years at Ibrox, before he suffered a serious injury towards the end of 2022, which eventually forced the midfielder to retire.

Despite Clement signing Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande in recent months, Rangers have still to replace the qualities of Davis in the heart of their midfield.

Could a recent transfer target potentially have the profile that would fit into the current Gers team? As the Belgian is turning towards the Bundesliga...

Rangers showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet last week, Rangers were one of the clubs who were showing interest in Leverkusen midfielder Gustavo Puerta ahead of making a potential swoop for the player.

There were several other clubs keen too, including Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, and Danish side Brondby, with the player dealing with plenty of offers.

The report also stated that the Belgian side were looking to seal a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for around €6m (£5m).

Indeed, journalist Dominik Schneider claims that the midfielder is dealing with three offers, with a decision to be made by Sunday, and it could either be a loan or a permanent move.

This suggests the Light Blues may have a chance at securing his services, but they will have to present a solid offer in order to bring him to Scotland.

If they do, Clement might finally fill the Davis-shaped void in the Rangers squad.

Gustavo Puerta’s season in numbers

The youngster may have won the Bundesliga title as part of Leverkusen’s stunning, invincible squad, but he made just seven appearances in the top flight, starting no games throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

During his fleeting appearances in the league, Puerta did succeed with 95% of his passes while succeeding with 100% of his dribbles and winning 67% of his total duels, showcasing his talents, albeit briefly.

Prior to the transfer window, Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson examined the midfielder, lavishing praise on the youngster, saying: “If you watch the footage below you’ll see a technically gifted midfielder with an incredible range of passing.

“A central midfielder that is comfortable receiving and carrying the ball under a pressure.

“A player that also comes with that South American flair and doggedness.”

He did start two matches during the Europa League group stage last season, demonstrating his sublime passing skills in those matches.

When compared to his peers during the competition last term, Puerta ranked in the top 3% for both passes attempted (86.17) and pass success rate (91.7%) per 90.

He even ranked in the top 9% for successful take-ons (1.91) per 90 and while this may only be over three matches, it proves how impressive he was when coming out of the wilderness to immediately perform to this level.

This sort of passing ability hasn’t truly been seen at Ibrox since Davis retired, and it is desperately needed, especially following the poor start to the season.

It looks as though Clement has plenty of competition for the midfielder and will have to present an attractive offer to Leverkusen if he hopes to land the youngster this summer.

If he was given a regular run in the starting XI, Puerta could turn into one of the finest players at the club, due to his metronomic play in possession.

Much could depend on whether the Light Blues manage to sell a few players, but priority should be made in bringing Puerta to Glasgow, preferably before it is too late.