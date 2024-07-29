Glasgow Rangers play their opening Premiership match of the 2024/25 season this week, yet it is fair to say that Philippe Clement is far from finished with his transfer business.

The Belgian coach may have made eight signings already this summer, but his activity in the window could be summed up by the players he hasn’t signed.

The club were heavily linked with defender Jose Córdoba back in May, but the centre-back decided to make the move to Norwich City instead.

Then there was winger Yusuf Kabadayi, who looked to move to Ibrox in June before deciding to remain in Germany ahead of the new season - another blow for Clement.

This is the nature of the transfer market, but there is no doubt the club have not exactly had the best of luck when it comes to convincing players that Scotland is best placed for further development.

The latest update surrounding the club’s transfer activity is hardly the best news with the league season just around the corner…

Rangers miss out on La Liga midfielder

The majority of the summer arrivals have been younger players who can spend their time in Glasgow getting better, hopefully generating the club a massive profit in the process.

While this new strategy has been a long time coming, Clement still requires a few experienced heads in the starting XI. This is where Joan Jordan comes in.

Rangers summer signings so far Player Club signed from Connor Barron Aberdeen Clinton Nsiala AC Milan Mohamed Diomande FC Nordsjaelland Hamza Igamane AS FAR Oscar Cortes RC Lens (loan) Vaclav Cerny Wolfsburg (loan) Liam Kelly Motherwell Jefte Fluminense Via Transfermarkt

Midway through June, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Light Blues had seen an opening proposal for the Sevilla midfielder rejected. Seville-based insider Fernando Serrano offered a fresh update not long after, saying the club were ready to make a new offer for the player, remaining undeterred in their pursuit.

On the weekend, it appeared that the Gers and Sevilla had agreed a deal for the 30-year-old to join the club on a season-long loan with a £3.4m option to buy clause inserted into the deal.

A smart signing on the surface, Jordan has made over 200 appearances for Sevilla, winning the Europa League twice in the process, giving the manager plenty of experience in the heart of the midfield.

Shortly after, the deal was off. Jordan, despite not being in Garcia Pimienta's plans for the upcoming campaign, did not want to move to Scotland, meaning Clement has to continue his search.

Could he perhaps forget the Spanish veteran by making a swoop for a youngster making waves in Scottish football?

Rangers showing interest in Scottish sensation

The need for some experience is a priority for Clement, no doubt about it, but might missing out on Jordan be a blessing in disguise?

Earlier this month, Football Scotland reported that Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller had been identified as a potential target for the Ibrox side. The report even claimed that the Gers had sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old during Motherwell’s first pre-season friendly.

No fee has been mentioned surrounding the club’s recent interest in the teenager, but they may have to pay a pretty penny to lure him to Ibrox, especially considering Miller is one of their prized assets despite his tender years.

The money Clement has saved by paying Jordan’s high wages, plus the potential £3.4m to sign him permanently, could be used to bring Miller to Glasgow in the coming weeks.

Lennon Miller’s season in numbers

The youngster made his big breakthrough during the 2023/24 campaign, making a total of 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring once while grabbing three assists, and emerging as a key player for the Steelmen.

Towards the end of that campaign, talent scout Jacek Kulig heaped praise on Miller via X, saying: “17 years of age. A real midfield machine. Such an interesting box-to-box midfielder. The future of Scottish football.”

Lennon Miller's Premiership stats last season Goals 1 Assists 3 Total duels won per game 5.8 Possession lost per game 11.2 Touches per game 43.4 Tackles per game 1.8 Via Sofascore

He may not turn 18 until August, but Miller showed signs of his maturity last season. Among his teammates, the midfielder ranked fourth for accurate passes per game (22), while also ranking third for tackles per game (1.8) and for interceptions per game (0.8), showing his class in these performance metrics.

Across the entire league campaign, Miller also won an impressive 5.8 total duels per game – a success rate of 68% - which allowed him to demonstrate his physical strength in one-on-one battles.

What Lennon Miller could offer Rangers

His season was perhaps best summed up by his display for the club at Ibrox against Rangers in March. During their surprise 2-1 victory, the youngster won a staggering ten of his 12 total duels during the clash, making four clearances, three tackles, and three interceptions too.

Defensively, he was excellent in the heart of the midfield as Clement’s side couldn’t break down the Steelmen and there is no doubt Clement would have been paying close attention to the talents of Miller during that game.

This ability to succeed in one-on-one battles could be a big bonus for the 50-year-old coach next term, allowing Rangers to win the ball in the middle of the pitch.

While he isn’t 18 until next month, it is clear that Miller is showing maturity way beyond his years and would make for an ideal long-term solution to the problems faced by Clement.

Much will depend on the transfer fee, of course, as the club may wish to bring in a couple of experienced heads between now and the end of August, but as Miller has shown last season, he is clearly ready for the rigours of the Scottish Premiership.

The 5 foot 10 sensation will only continue to improve should he join the Light Blues, especially with regular game time in European competition next season.

Rangers have failed to lure local talent to the club in recent years, preferring to do their business either abroad or south of the border.

Clement must not let a talent like Miller slip through his fingers, otherwise he could come to majorly regret it.