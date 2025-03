Glasgow Rangers may have enjoyed a 4-2 comeback victory over Kilmarnock in what was Barry Ferguson's first game of his interim spell in charge, but there are more pressing matters on the horizon.

The Ibrox side are in the midst of a potential takeover bid by 49ers Enterprises, which could happen within the next few months.

Paraag Marathe – the current chairman of Leeds United – is the head of 49ers Enterprises and a deal has reportedly been agreed in principle.