Glasgow Rangers have just six games of the 2023/24 campaign as they aim to win their first domestic treble in over 20 years.

Not since the 2002/03 season have the Light Blues won all the domestic prizes on offer, but if Philippe Clement can motivate his players to six consecutive wins, then they have a wonderful chance of ending that two-decade wait.

Although the next few weeks will see the Belgian coach focus on the remaining matches in the Premiership and the Scottish Cup final, he will be thinking about how to improve his squad for next season.

He could be set to overhaul the playing squad, as several members of the team are simply not good enough to take the club to the next level.

Several players are out of contract in the summer, which could see the manager free up some of the wage bill.

Rangers players out of contract at the end of the season

In total, six of the current first team squad look set to be released by the Light Blues once the season comes to a halt.

John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, and Leon Balogun could all find themselves with new clubs in the coming months, yet will Clement perhaps offer a couple of them an extension?

Lundstram and Balogun are perhaps the two who have made the biggest impact this season.

John Lundstram is attracting interest

A few months ago, as Rangers were in the midst of an 11-game winning streak, Lundstram was performing well at the heart of the midfield, certainly enjoying a purple patch of form.

Indeed, since Clement took over from Michael Beale in mid-October, the former Sheffield United midfielder had missed just one match – a 2-0 win over Motherwell on Christmas Eve – and it looked as though a contract renewal was inevitable.

Recently, however, the Light Blues have stuttered. Lundstram’s purple patch was exactly that, as he failed to inspire the club to wins over Celtic, Ross County and Dundee, failing to exert any sort of influence in order to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

According to the Daily Record, Turkish side Trabzonspor are stepping up their interest in securing the 30-year-old, as he can now discuss terms with other clubs due to his expiring contract.

Ipswich Town were another club to be showing some interest in bringing Lundstram back down south, especially as they stand on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League and could require someone with experience in the English top flight.

John Lundstram's stats for Rangers this season Metric Europa League Premiership Goals 0 0 Assists 1 4 Accurate passes per game 49.9 64.9 Total duels won per game 3.9 3.8 Possession lost per game 11.5 11 Via Sofascore

Lundstram currently earns £22k-per-week, but at the moment, he isn’t delivering performances worthy of this wage - having looked particularly poor in the costly draw with Dundee. It is looking increasingly likely that Clement will need to move players out of the door before making any signings, especially as his budget for the summer is unclear.

The midfielder has done well in patches for the Gers, but it should be time for both parties to move on, giving Clement the licence to use his freed up wages on younger, more sellable assets.

Lundstram is the main talking point regarding who of the six players should be offered a new deal, but perhaps it could be Balogun who is the one to profit from his impressive showings this season.

Leon Balogun’s statistics for Rangers this season

To say Rangers signing Balogun last summer on a free transfer was a surprise was an understatement, especially as it appeared to come out of the blue.

The veteran centre-back spent two years at the Glasgow side between 2020 and 2022, winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup along with helping the club reach the Europa League final, but it appeared Giovanni van Bronckhorst didn’t quite see him in his future plans.

A season at QPR saw Balogun make 16 appearances in the Championship, scoring once, and it looked as though his career was going to slowly unwind at a series of lower-league clubs.

That was until Beale secured his services on a one-year contract last summer and, on the surface, adding some experience looked like it could prove beneficial.

“He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad,” said Beale upon his arrival back in Glasgow.

“Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play.”

The 35-year-old started only once under Beale before the Englishman was sacked following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, but he was given more opportunities under Clement between October and February.

Indeed, the Nigerian defender started six of the first eight Premiership matches under Clement, while also starring in the League Cup final back in December as the £8k-per-week centre-back showcased his defensive abilities.

Among his teammates, Balogun currently ranks sixth for accurate passes per game (41.2) in the top flight, along with ranking sixth for accurate long balls per game (2.7), first for interceptions (1.3) and for clearances (3.7) per game, indicating how important he has been to the first team squad since joining.

Having suffered a facial injury against Livingston in February, Balogun missed several weeks before returning to the starting XI against Hearts at Hampden, which saw the Gers keep a clean sheet.

Clement hailed the former Wigan defender as a “warrior” following his injury, and it appears he is ready to contribute in the next six matches.

After his Hampden display, Balogun discussed his future at the club, saying: “Has there been talks on my future? Not yet. I really don't know what will happen. I think those decisions will be made within the club within the next few weeks.”

Related Clement looking at Ryan Kent 2.0 who wants to sign for Rangers Rangers appear to be showing interest in a player who could turn out to be the next Ryan Kent

He wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg wage-wise, while his experience could see him help others around him, either on the pitch or in the dressing room.

Balogun will be 36 ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but while Lundstram should be shown the door, the veteran ace could be worth keeping around for a little while longer.