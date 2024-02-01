Glasgow Rangers face their busiest January deadline day for quite some time as the clock ticks down in what is the final chance for Philippe Clement to bolster his squad ahead of a hectic few months.

Fabio Silva and Mohammed Diomande have already joined the Gers, while Oscar Cortes looks set to be the third signing made by the club and things are looking promising.

Could there perhaps be some outgoings too? As the Ibrox side may have to balance the books if they hope to spring a surprise or two before the window slams shut this evening.

Rangers deadline day activity

While most of the recent talk has been about bringing a few new players to Rangers, there have been rumours linking players with a move away from the club.

Jose Cifuentes looks set to join Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro having turned down a move to Turkey and the move makes sense after the midfielder has failed to shine in Scotland since joining last summer.

The latest exit rumour is even more surprising than that of Cifuentes leaving, as Cyriel Dessers has now been linked with a move abroad.

The striker cost £4.5m just a few months ago, but according to prominent Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, two Serie A clubs are looking to bring the player back to Italy before the window closes.

The two clubs are Hellas Verona and Torino, who are both eyeing up a swoop for the former Feyenoord frontman, and the links have certainly come out of the blue.

The 29-year-old has scored in his last three competitive matches, and it looks as though he is gaining some momentum which could finally see him shine in Glasgow following a difficult start.

Clement will surely only consider selling Dessers if two conditions are met. Firstly, he will be looking to recoup the majority, if not all, of the £4.5m the Gers shelled out on him.

Cyriel Dessers' statistics this term for Rangers Premiership Europa League Goals 8 1 Assists 2 1 Big chances missed 12 0 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 0.4 Scoring frequency (minutes per goal) 154 245 Stats via Sofascore

Secondly, he will only depart if the Belgian manager has a replacement lined up, as this could leave just Silva as the only fully fit centre-forward.

Could these exit links for Dessers perhaps indicate that the Light Blues are close to securing a deal for another striker? With Lawrence Shankland high on the priority list, he could make an ideal replacement for the former Cremonese forward.

Rangers search for a new striker

Shankland has been perennially linked with a move to Glasgow since the window first opened and Clement is clearly hoping to take advantage of the fact his contract expires at the end of next season.

Hearts offered him an extension at the start of the month, yet it was reportedly rejected. However, according to Sky Sports (via the Scottish Sun), the Jambos have since offered him fresh terms in the hope that he will accept and extend his stay at Tynecastle.

If he signs, it will rule out a move to Rangers, but the longer he leaves Hearts waiting, it gives the Light Blues an ideal chance to make their approach and perhaps land him for a cheaper price than previously mentioned.

The stats that show why Lawrence Shankland would be a good signing for Rangers

It is no secret that Shankland is a supporter of Rangers and this will likely prove to be a key aspect regarding if any deal is to go through before the winter window deadline.

A move to the League Cup holders has even been endorsed by former Gers icon and captain Barry Ferguson, who said:

“Let’s start with Lawrence Shankland who catches my eye every time I see him play for Hearts.

“This guy has improved his game to such an extent over the last couple of years that I’m surprised he’s not been snapped up already but, watching him on Wednesday, I saw a ready made Rangers centre forward.”

High praise indeed, and if anyone knows about what it takes to make it at Rangers, it is Ferguson.

Since arriving back in Scotland last summer, Shankland has netted 47 goals in just 77 matches, working out at a goal every 1.75 matches, quite a stunning return and proving that he could be a solid acquisition for the Gers.

The 28-year-old has also shone among his teammates at the Gorgie outfit this term, currently ranking first for goals and assists (14) in the top flight, while also leading the way for shots on target per game (1.4) and scoring frequency (a goal every 148 minutes) and this is for a team that do not have as many creative talents as Rangers.

With the likes of potential new signing Cortes, Todd Cantwell and Ross McCausland providing him with plenty of chances during matches, he could maintain or even surpass his current strike rate.

The 6 foot 1 striker was praised by former Gers goal machine Kris Boyd following his late effort which won the Edinburgh derby for Hearts late last year, lauding him as “unbelievable” and there is no doubt he could be a major success at the Ibrox side.

With Abdallah Sima and Danilo out with long-term injuries, it is clear that Clement needs another centre-forward heading into the final few months of the season and Shankland would fit the bill perfectly.

The fresh links regarding Dessers and a move away throw a spanner in the works, but I doubt there is a supporter who would not swap the Nigerian for Shankland before the window closes.

It remains to be seen what will occur throughout the final day of the winter transfer window, but there could potentially be a surprise or two along the way.

With Silva, Diomande and Cortes bolstering the first-team squad, Clement is certainly prioritising young talent as opposed to signing washed-up players looking to claim one final payday by signing for the club on a short-term deal.

This strategy may prove to be a big risk, but nobody ever wins anything by playing it safe and full trust will be placed in Clement ahead of the rest of the season.