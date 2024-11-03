Glasgow Rangers must put their midweek Premiership defeat behind them as they travel to Hampden for the League Cup semifinal against Motherwell.

Aberdeen were too good for the Light Blues on Wednesday evening. If Philippe Clement was a man under pressure before that game, it is evident his head is now on the block unless something drastically changes over the next few weeks.

Securing a place in the League Cup final would be a good start and there could be a few changes ahead of the clash today.

One could see Neraysho Kasanwirjo move positions against the Steelmen…

Neraysho Kasanwirjo could move to centre-back

The Dutchman has played a variety of roles since arriving at Ibrox, including on both sides of the defence and in midfield.

Against the Dons, he was unleashed at left-back, but he didn’t offer much going forward. Indeed, the defender failed to attempt a dribble, make a key pass or even deliver an accurate cross during the game.

Defensively, he lost possession 14 times and won five of his eight duels. This afternoon, Clement should move him across to the heart of the defence in order to bring back a player who was rested against Aberdeen - Jefte.

Clement must unleash Jefte against Motherwell

Despite his tender age, the Brazilian has arguably been one of the finest signings made by the club this summer, especially considering his future potential.

The left-back has missed only three games for the Light Blues since joining, already establishing himself as a key member of the starting XI since Ridvan Yilmaz suffered an injury earlier this term.

In the Premiership, Jefte has created one big chance, averaging 0.5 key passes and succeeding with 1.5 dribbles per game, showing his attacking intent down the left flank.

Defensively, the youngster has won six total duels per game – a 52% success rate – while also making 2.3 tackles, 1.9 interceptions and recovering 3.8 balls per game, evidence that he can also be a huge asset when the Gers don’t have the ball.

Jefte's stats vs FCSB (Europa League) Tackles 5 Total duels (won) 16 (12) Possession lost 16 Key passes 1 Dribble attempts (successful) 5 (5) Touches 74 Via Sofascore

When the Light Blues were first linked with the former Fluminense defender in January, Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson hailed the player, saying: “Jefté looks like he will be a quality attacking threat. He’s tall and quick while still remaining agile on the ball.

“He always looks to drive at the opposition defence and is comfortable going outside or cutting inside. He’s also not afraid of having a pop at goal and has a thunderous strike in his arsenal.”

The team missed his attacking threat down the wing against the Dons and this is something Clement should aim to rectify this afternoon, by bringing him back in at left-back.

Moving Kasanwirjo to the heart of the defence would allow Jefte to be unleashed in his favoured position. This could give Rangers the best chance of winning the tie and reaching the League Cup final for the third season in a row, by providing them with more quality in attack down the left flank, to cause the Motherwell defence plenty of problems.