Glasgow Rangers suffered massively under the management of Michael Beale, but the Englishman certainly did make a few decent signings.

Todd Cantwell, Jack Butland and Dujon Sterling were all signed by the Englishman and have enjoyed success in Glasgow.

Could Philippe Clement repeat Rangers’ Cantwell masterclass by signing another talent from the English Championship this summer?

Rangers eyeing up move for Scottish striker

According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues are looking at making a potential swoop for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway in a bid to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The Scot was recently called up by Steve Clarke to the Scotland squad for Euro 2024, replacing Lyndon Dykes, and a solid showing at the tournament could get tongues wagging.

With one year left on his current deal, the Gers could land the striker on a pre-contract agreement in January or spend £300k if he runs his contract down at the Championship side.

It is clear reinforcements are needed to strengthen the attack this summer and the Bristol Post claims that the Robins could be open to offers for the player.

Tommy Conway could be Cantwell 2.0 at Rangers

Cantwell also joined Rangers from the second tier in England after leaving Norwich City and has made quite an impression in Glasgow over the previous 18 months.

Todd Cantwell's stats last season for Rangers Metric Premiership Europa League Goals 7 1 Assists 5 0 Big chances created 7 0 Key passes per game 1.7 0.5 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 2.3 Via Sofascore

The Englishman has made 64 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals while registering 12 assists in that time, showcasing his creative talents regularly during his role as an attacking midfielder.

Conway, meanwhile, has shone for Bristol City since making his debut during the 2020/21 campaign. Since then, the striker has scored 25 goals in 92 appearances, enjoying a breakthrough season in 2022/23, and he has gone from strength to strength since.

Among his teammates, the 21-year-old ranked first in the squad for goals and assists (11) along with ranking first for shots on target per game (0.7) and second for penalties won (1), indicating how clinical he has been in the final third.

Statman Dave has lauded the 6 foot 1 youngster as being “clinical” during a stunning FA Cup display against West Ham United in January, while his former manager Nigel Pearson compared him to Jamie Vardy previously.

Signing Conway would give Clement another option to utilise as opposed to relying on Cyriel Dessers all the time, and he surely won't be the only arrival in that department this summer.

If Rangers want to beat Celtic to the Premiership title next term, they will have to make sure they end the season having scored more goals than their rivals.

Across the previous three campaigns, the Ibrox side have scored 260 league goals compared to 301 by Celtic, which is a big difference.

Conway may not be the finished article yet, but his potential is clearly high, which could see him shine for the Glasgow side.

Clement is targeting players from different markets, but sometimes signing a player closer to home is the best course of action.