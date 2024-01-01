Glasgow Rangers will be keen to put Old Firm disappointment behind them as the Ibrox side prepare to face Kilmarnock in the Premiership tomorrow.

Philippe Clement will be targeting all three points and the chance to go into the winter break within touching distance of Celtic.

With the transfer window now open, the Belgian will turn his attention to improving his current Gers squad, and it could be a busy month.

Rangers transfer news - Million Manhoef

The Light Blues are desperate for some attacking reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season and, according to the Scottish Sun, they have been linked with a move for winger Million Manhoef this month.

The youngster could cost Clement around £2.5m, yet it would be money well spent, especially considering the Light Blues have kept tabs on him for the previous 12 months.

Leicester City and Preston North End are also interested in the player, but the lure of European football and the chance to win trophies will surely give the Gers the edge.

Rangers have had plenty of success in the past with recruiting from the Dutch market, none more so than Michael Mols, who became a cult hero during his time in Glasgow.

Mols' time at Rangers

Mols joined the Ibrox side in 1999 and scored 13 goals in his first 20 matches, endearing himself to the supporters with his sublime finishing skills and ability to score from just about anywhere.

During a Champions League clash against Bayern Munich just a few months into his spell at the club, he suffered a serious injury which kept him out of action for the next couple of years.

While he wasn’t quite the same player when he returned, Mols played a crucial role in the Gers winning a treble during the 2002/03 campaign, netting some vital goals in the process, and he ended his stint in Glasgow the following season.

Million Manhoef’s season in numbers

Manhoef could have a similar impact should he sign for the Light Blues this month.

The 21-year-old has shone for a struggling Vitesse side this term, scoring four goals in 15 league matches, and he certainly looks like a dangerous threat out wide.

Kai Watson, who runs the Rangers Journal, stated that the winger has “electrifying pace” and “confidence on the ball” and these traits could see him stand out in this Rangers side.

Across the Vitesse team this season, Manhoef currently ranks second for shots on target per game (1.1), along with ranking third for key passes per game (1.3) and first for successful dribbles per game (2.7), certainly proving how effective he has been during 2023/24.

Clement is in desperate need of some fresh attacking talent ahead of the second half of the season and a move for the Dutch youngster makes perfect sense.

With knockout stage European football to come along with sustaining a title challenge, the 49-year-old coach will need to build a side which can challenge on both fronts and getting his transfer business done early will be a big advantage for the Gers.