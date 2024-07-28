The start of the Premiership season is ever closer, yet Glasgow Rangers haven’t made a marquee signing, something which Philippe Clement will be keen to address.

The Ibrox side have been linked with Lawrence Shankland once again. Whether a deal happens this summer is still unclear.

In terms of exits, numerous players have been linked with a move away from Rangers. Scott Wright is one of the most recent names rumoured to be of interest to other clubs.

Rangers showing interest in former Championship forward

According to the Daily Mail, the Light Blues are one of the teams taking a keen interest in signing former Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell this summer.

The Englishman is currently a free agent following the expiration of his deal with the Championship side, meaning he wouldn’t cost Clement a transfer fee.

Signing another two or three attacking players is a priority for the Belgian over the next few weeks and a move for Campbell could allow him to bolster his first team squad.

What Tyrese Campbell could offer Rangers

Although mainly used as a centre-forward, Campbell is also adept at operating on the right wing, which could be an advantage for Clement.

Last season, Wright scored just four goals from 33 appearances, with two of those coming in the final few weeks of the campaign. Clement needs goal contributions across his frontline and Wright just doesn’t offer that.

Tyrese Campbell's Stoke City statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 24 4 2 2022/23 44 9 6 2021/22 29 5 3 2020/21 19 7 7 2019/20 37 9 3 2018/19 6 2 0 2017/18 4 0 0 Via Transfermarkt

Campbell may have struggled at times during the 2023/24 season for Stoke, but overall, he registered 57 goal contributions – 36 goals and 21 assists – across 164 matches for the club, which works out as a goal involvement every 2.8 matches.

Solid, rather than spectacular, yet he could chip in with some vital goals and assists by moving north of the border.

If Clement manages to sign Shankland too, the duo could form an unlikely partnership in the final third next term. The 2022/23 season saw the Englishman grab five assists, average 0.7 key passes and 0.8 successful dribbles per game, along with creating six big chances.

Former boss Michael O’Neil dubbed the 6 foot 1 machine as “always a handful” and this trait could come in rather handy in Scotland.

If given regular game time by Clement, there is no doubt these numbers could rise, allowing him to generate plenty of chances for Shankland, who will operate through the middle.

With 31 goals in all competitions for Hearts last season, the Scotland international is at the peak of his career, which should be all the reason as to why Rangers must sign him now.

Campbell could also play alongside Shankland if the 50-year-old tactician decided to go in a different direction tactically throughout 2024/25, but the main thing would be having plenty of options at his disposal.

The 28-year-old would cost a fee, but would likely demand a lower wage than Campbell, who wouldn’t cost a penny in transfer fees.

Selling Wright and bringing in the pair would certainly give the club a boost heading into the league opener against Hearts next week.

The next week could prove to be very important indeed.