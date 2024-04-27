Philippe Clement will head into his first summer transfer window as Glasgow Rangers manager with the aim of moving out some deadwood while bringing his own targets to the club.

Several players look to be departing upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of the season, which will free up some of the wage bill for Clement to utilise, but he will also need to sell players for transfer fees in order to improve his budget.

There should be no shortage of offers for a few of his first team regulars, although it appears a former Rangers manager has his eyes on not one, but two current players…

Rangers transfer news

According to the Daily Record, Steven Gerrard is eyeing a shock double swoop for James Tavernier and Connor Goldson this summer as he looks to bring the duo to the Middle East.

Both players, of course, worked under the former Liverpool captain during his three and a half year spell as Ibrox boss, helping the club win their first league title in a decade during the 2020/21 season.

Both players are on the wrong side of 30 and have two years left on their current deals, which suggests it could be a tempting proposition for Clement to move them on if he receives a sizeable transfer fee.

Goldson hasn’t quite been in the best of form in recent weeks, whereas Tavernier’s goal contributions have been vital for the Light Blues this season.

James Tavernier’s stats for Rangers this season

Once again, the defender is currently the top scorer in the squad, scoring 24 goals along with registering ten assists in what has been a career-best total for the former Newcastle United gem.

Tavernier notched his 131st goal of his career against Hibs in March, coming via one of his customary penalties which have formed the bulk of his goals. In the process, he became the highest-scoring defender in British football history, a stunning achievement for a right-back.

His goal involvements have been crucial to the club regaining their footing after a poor start under Michael Beale, and it appears as though Clement has placed his full trust in the 32-year-old to lead his team.

Among his teammates this term, Tavernier currently ranks first for overall Sofascore rating (8.08) in the top flight, while also ranking first for goals and assists (25), fifth for shots per game (2.1), first for big chances created (17) and for key passes per game (3.2), showing just how much of a positive influence he has in the current side.

Without his goal contributions, there is no telling where Rangers would be. One day, however, the club will need to find a replacement for him, which could prove to be extremely tough considering how much he offers, especially from an attacking perspective.

James Tavernier's stats at Rangers this season Metric Europa League Premiership Goals 0 17 Assists 0 8 Big chances created 0 17 Key passes per game 1.1 3.2 Successful dribbles per game 0.3 1.1 Via Sofascore

There will be players Clement has his eyes on in terms of potential long-term Tavernier successor, yet there could be someone who is currently out on loan who could forge his way back into the first-team picture next season – Adam Devine.

Adam Devine’s Rangers career so far

The right-back made his first team debut for Rangers during a clash against Dundee United towards the end of the 2021/22 season as Giovanni van Bronckhorst was looking to rest senior players due to their involvement in the run to the Europa League final.

His first start came a week later in the final match of the season against Hearts, and he impressed during a 3-1 win, succeeding with 100% of his dribbles while taking 79 touches, showing his willingness to get on the ball.

The youngster had to wait until December to feature for the first team again, as injuries meant Beale called him into the starting XI for three successive games, playing particularly well against Ross County a few days before Christmas.

Not only did he make four key passes during the tie, but Devine also succeeded with both of his dribbles, won four of his seven ground duels contested along with making two tackles, and it looked as though he had a bright future ahead of him.

In total, Devine played eight times for the senior side throughout the whole of last season, gaining vital experience, and it looked as though he could push on this term. After playing just nine minutes in the League Cup for the Light Blues, Clement sent the defender on loan to Motherwell in order to give him some much-needed game time.

Adam Devine’s statistics for Motherwell

The 21-year-old was hailed by former Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall after the Jags signed him on loan in 2021, describing him as “a highly rated young player” and his current spell at the Steelmen may have given Clement plenty to think about.

So far, he has played nine games for the club since his arrival in January, scoring once and grabbing an assist. Of the eight league matches, Devine has started in six of them, averaging 0.4 key passes per game, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, recovering three balls per game and winning 0.9 ground duels per game – an impressive success rate of 70% - which has proven his ability to perform on a consistent basis in the top flight.

While he may not offer the same sort of attacking qualities as Tavernier, Devine could be a solid option for Clement to call upon next season.

He still has plenty of time to develop as a player, while being homegrown will be advantageous with regard to European games, as the squad has to have a certain number of homegrown players present.

Hopefully, Tavernier still has a year or two left at Ibrox before he moves on to pastures new, but that’s not to say Devine should be intimidated by his presence.

Gaining minutes in certain matches next season could allow him to continue his rapid development while demonstrating his talents to Clement in the process, as the manager could save millions in the transfer market by trusting the youngster.