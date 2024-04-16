Glasgow Rangers suffered a major blow to their Premiership title hopes on Sunday as Philippe Clement's men lipped to an uncharacteristic defeat.

Indeed, their 3-2 loss to Ross County was only their third domestic setback under the Ibrox manager and their first-ever defeat to the Highland side, which could have damaging consequences in the race for the title.

The truth is, Rangers were never at the races, despite going a goal up inside the first 20 minutes. Three second-half goals by the Staggies ensured there was no way back for the Ibrox side, who now need to win all six of their remaining matches to win the league.

The shock loss certainly proved that some of the senior players fail to perform when the pressure is on, evident against County and Celtic last season.

What is needed is yet another summer clear-out, with Clement bringing in his own signings to complement some of the players already in his squad.

Freeing up the wage bill is a must, which will be made easier by the fact there are several first team players who are out of contract in the summer.

Who could leave Rangers this summer

Overall, there are six players who, as it stands, will be departing Ibrox once the season is finished.

Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin and John Lundstram are the ones who have yet to be offered a new deal, and if they leave, Clement could free up a total of over £90k-per-week, which could prove crucial with regard to Clement’s transfer plans.

Rangers first team players out of contract at the end of 23/24 Player Club joined from Games played Ryan Jack Aberdeen 210 John Lundstram Sheffield United 147 Jon McLaughlin Sunderland 46 Kemar Roofe Anderlecht 99 Leon Balogun QPR 80 Borna Barisic NK Osijek 232 Via Transfermarkt

A few short weeks ago, Lundstram was the only one on this list who had any chance of securing a contract extension due to a few solid performances under Clement.

This has looked like a purple patch, however, as his recent displays have been far shy of the required standard at the Light Blues.

John Lundstram’s statistics this season

The former Sheffield United midfielder struggled throughout the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign, scoring just five goals in 52 matches, failing to help Rangers win a trophy of any kind.

An underwhelming start to the current campaign under Michael Beale fuelled talk that this was going to be his final season at the Glasgow side.

Once Clement arrived, however, Lundstram became a regular member of the starting XI and has missed only one game since mid-October, a clash against Motherwell on Christmas Eve.

Among his teammates, Lundstram currently ranks second in the squad for accurate passes per game (64.3) in the top flight, while also ranking fourth for big chances created (four), sixth for key passes per game (1.4) and fourth for tackles per match (1.7), which shows that, statistically anyway, he isn’t performing too badly.

Against County, however, the Englishman failed to track George Harmon, who pounced on Jack Butland’s parry to score the second goal for the host side and, in general, he looked lost at times.

During the match, Lundstram lost possession 12 times and while he did succeed with 90% of his passes, the midfielder offered next to nothing going forward.

The end of the season represents an ideal chance for the Belgian coach to release the 30-year-old, as he certainly won't be getting any better with age.

There are several players in the first team who could replace him, but there might be a player in the academy who faces the most important pre-season of his young career ahead of him that could replace Lundstram – Alex Lowry.

Alex Lowry's one last chance at Rangers

The young sensation made his senior bow during a Scottish Cup clash against Stirling Albion in January 2022, coming off the bench to replace the injured Ianis Hagi.

It didn’t take him long to make an impression, scoring on his debut appearance with a lovely shot from outside the box that nestled into the opposition goal.

Another six appearances for the Gers followed, with Lowry grabbing a goal and an assist against Hearts in the final game of the season, showcasing his limitless potential and earmarking him as one to watch.

The midfielder was described as “gallus” by Scottish coach Andy Goldie, hailing his never-say-die attitude and ability on the ball, but he has failed to really kick on from that campaign.

Lowry made just one Premiership start throughout the whole of 2022/23, totalling just seven matches overall as injury disrupted his campaign.

Beale felt a loan move ahead of the current term was the ideal way for Lowry to gain more regular game time at a top-flight club, and it was announced that Hearts had taken the Scot on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

During his time at the club, the 21-year-old played 17 games, scoring once, and grabbing four assists, which, on the surface, certainly was solid enough.

Across ten league games for the Tynecastle side, Lowry created one big chance, averaged 1.8 key passes per game, succeeded with 1.4 dribbles a match along with winning 3.5 total duels each appearance on average, showing plenty of attacking intent in what was a loan spell designed to challenge him.

He was recalled by Clement in January, as the Belgian was looking to move him to another club on loan, but the player suffered a futher injury which has ruled him out ever since.

While he may play slightly further forward than Lundstram, Lowry has operated as a central midfielder a few times during his senior career, scoring once from that position.

Dropping him slightly deeper could perhaps take some of the pressure off him as he can play alongside a midfield partner, rather than try and make everything happen from an attacking midfield slot.

It will be a big ask but getting him fit and healthy heading into the 2024/25 campaign could see Clement gain a player who is on the cusp of making it at the Light Blues.

Much will depend on his mentality and attitude, but the 50-year-old has placed his trust in youth before this season and he will certainly do it again if the player is good enough.