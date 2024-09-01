Glasgow Rangers head into their latest Premiership fixture full of confidence following a 6-0 victory last weekend.

Of course, that was against Ross County. Whereas this afternoon's clash is against Celtic, a club Rangers have defeated just once in normal time since Steven Gerrard departed in November 2021.

This is a dismal statistic and if Philippe Clement wishes to add the Premiership title to his list of achievements, he will have to get the better of the Parkhead side.

One person he must make sure doesn’t get time or space in the Gers penalty area is Kyogo Furuhashi.

Why Rangers must stop Kyogo

The Japanese striker has been a source of pain for the Light Blues since he moved to Glasgow in the summer of 2021.

In 14 matches against the Gers, the 29-year-old has scored seven goals, which included five in the league during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

Rangers results against Celtic last season Competition and date Score Premiership (03/09/2023) 1-0 Celtic Premiership (30/12/2023) 2-1 Celtic Premiership (07/04/2024) 3-3 draw Premiership (11/05/2024) 2-1 Celtic Scottish Cup final (25/05/2024) 1-0 Celtic Via Transfermarkt

He hasn’t scored in his previous three games against Rangers, however, and Clement will be aiming that this extends into a fourth game this afternoon.

He has yet to score this season, meaning his confidence might not be as high entering the Old Firm as it usually is, but Clement will have to beware of his qualities, as he can score out of nothing.

Who will the Belgian manager partner John Souttar with in order to combat the threat that the striker poses?

Why Clement must unleash Robin Propper against Celtic

The centre-back was subbed off against St Johnstone a couple of weeks ago in the League Cup, missing the clash against Ross County in the process.

He will be fit to take to the pitch against Celtic, however, giving Clement a major boost in the process.

Clement was able to secure a deal for the defender for just £1.5m in August due to a clause in his contract, and he has played three times for the Gers already.

In his one Premiership match against Motherwell, the Dutchman averaged a 91% pass success rate, won 59% of his total duels and made two tackles during the clash, demonstrating his defensive abilities.

Clement hailed Propper upon his arrival at Rangers, saying: “As a defender he is powerful and has great attributes, which include the experience he has gained from his years playing in the Netherlands and the leadership qualities he has shown from being the captain of FC Twente.”

These attributes should stand him in good stead when he takes his place in the starting XI against the Parkhead side.

If the Gers are to take away all three points, they will have to be perfect across all areas of the pitch, which means the two centre-backs must shackle Kyogo during the match.

Propper could be the ideal person to nullify his threat, making sure he doesn’t get that extra yard of space to cause serious damage.

It will be a tall order, but if anyone can do it, the former Twente captain can.