Glasgow Rangers enter the international break with the chance for a much-needed rest.

The Ibrox side have been ravaged by injuries of late and with the prospect of nearly two weeks without a fixture, it gives Philippe Clement the opportunity to nurse some players back to full health.

Being knocked out of the Europa League may be a blessing in disguise as the Gers chase Premiership and Scottish Cup glory in the coming weeks.

Led by James Tavernier, the Gers are hitting form at precisely the right time, with the captain front and centre of the recent rejuvenation under Clement.

James Tavernier’s statistics for Rangers this season

Last season, under Michael Beale and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Tavernier scored 18 goals and registered ten assists, although the club failed to secure any silverware.

Three goals in the Champions League qualifiers was not enough to see Rangers secure a place in the group stage after a defeat to PSV Eindhoven. Tavernier was uncharacteristically barren in front of goal domestically under Beale during the embryonic stages of the season, scoring just once.

James Tavernier's statistics at Rangers Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 47 21 10 2022/23 55 18 10 2021/22 58 18 17 2020/21 46 19 16 2019/20 46 3 16 2018/19 57 17 20 2017/18 46 9 9 2016/17 44 2 7 2015/16 50 15 23 Via Transfermarkt

Following his dismissal and Clement’s appointment, the captain has been on a different level to anyone else in the squad. Not only has he found the back of the net on 15 occasions under the Belgian in just 32 games, but the defender has also chipped in with eight assists.

These goals have seen the 32-year-old take his tally to an impressive 122 since signing for the club in 2015. Add in the fact he has also grabbed 127 assists, and it is fair to say the Gers may never see his like again.

Tarvernier's contract expires in 2026, when he will be closing in on turning 35, and it is clear he does not have much longer at the very top, suggesting Clement may need to start searching for a successor sooner rather than later.

Could he potentially have someone right under his nose? As Adam Devine is enjoying a promising loan spell at Motherwell.

How Adam Devine is doing on loan at Motherwell

Having made just one appearance for the Light Blues during the opening six months of the season, Clement allowed the youngster to join fellow Premiership side Motherwell on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in order for him to gain some game time.

“Adam is a promising, young talent,” said Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell upon his arrival.

“I hope he brings energy and enthusiasm. This is a chance for him to prove himself at this level and I look forward to working with him.”

So far, Devine has played six league ties for the Steelmen, scoring once, averaging 0.5 key passes per game, succeeding with 100% of his dribbles and winning 63% of his ground duels for the club, indicating how well he has settled in.

This temporary spell could be just what he needs to build up some confidence ahead of 2024/25 as he will be aiming to secure more opportunities at the Light Blues and fully realise his true potential.

Adam Devine’s record at Rangers

The right-back was hailed as “highly rated” by then Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall after he joined for a brief loan spell in 2021, but a year later, he made his debut for the Ibrox side.

Van Bronckhorst gave him his first start in the final league game of the 2021/22 season as he was resting players ahead of the Europa League final days later and Devine was solid.

He succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, made six clearances, made two tackles and took 79 touches during the game as he looked to get involved at every possible opportunity.

An injury crisis at left-back during the festive period the following season saw Devine start three consecutive matches, performing above board in place of Borna Barisic.

During his six league appearances that term, the 20-year-old provided a clear attacking threat, creating two big chances, averaging one key pass per game and once again succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts as he looked to support the team when they were attacking.

His flexibility in being able to play either on the left or right side of the defence is a big bonus for Clement, and in the coming years, he could be perfect for Ross McCausland on the right wing.

Ross McCausland's season in numbers

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed a fabulous breakthrough campaign at Ibrox during 2023/24, taking his opportunity following injuries to key players.

From making his first appearance of the season against Aris Limassol in October to the time of writing, the 20-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Light Blues, scoring twice and registering three assists.

While he is an excellent talent, placing too much pressure on his young shoulders could have a detrimental effect, as just one bad performance for Rangers can see certain sections of the fanbase jump to criticise him.

Devine at right-back and McCausland on the right wing is a duo which could be formed over the coming years if both live up to their vast talents.

There is no doubt Clement is all for developing youth talent, with McCausland and Cole McKinnon obvious recent examples, and if the player is good enough, then he should be given at least a chance to showcase his worth in the first team.

Establishing a player trading model will be key for success in the transfer market over the next few years, as the club simply cannot afford to keep splashing out fees on players who are not at the required standard.

This could see several players from the academy make a step up to the first team and fill in gaps in the squad that otherwise may have gone to journeymen or seasoned professionals.

Devine’s loan spell at Motherwell is going well so far and without putting too much pressure on the Scot, if he continues to shine, his confidence levels will be on a high heading into pre-season prior to 2024//25.