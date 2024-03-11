Glasgow Rangers’ treble ambitions are safe for another week as they secured passage into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup over the weekend.

A trip to Easter Road to play Hibs is never easy at the best of times, but sandwiched in between a Europa League last-16 clash against Benfica, the match took on an even greater magnitude.

Much to their surprise, Philippe Clement kept the same starting XI for the cup clash that looked dead on their feet just a few days prior, but it worked a treat as they went into the half-time interval a goal to the good courtesy of John Lundstram.

While Hibs lost their discipline, Rangers kept their calm heads and Fabio Silva netted the clincher against the nine men and a 2-0 win was confirmed.

It was a professional performance by the Light Blues and, once again, John Lundstram was at the heart of everything good during the clash.

John Lundstram vs Hibernian in numbers

Towards the end of the Benfica tie, Lundstram had run himself into the ground, and it looked as though a well-deserved rest against Hibs would be the wisest thing for Clement to do.

No chance. Lundstram started in the capital and delivered a man-of-the-match performance, which included scoring the opening goal.

The midfielder was a calming presence in the heart of the midfield, looking like he had enjoyed a week between matches rather than the knackered figure during the closing stages of the tie in midweek.

There is no doubt he has been one of the most consistent performers during Clement’s reign thus far, missing only one match since mid-October. Two goals and six assists during 2023/24 have proven that he does like to get forward from time to time, but his ability to protect the defence and dictate the play from the middle of the pitch is perhaps his greatest strength.

There is no time for respite, however, as the former Sheffield United gem will have to be prepared to take on Benfica at Ibrox on Thursday as the last eight of the Europa League awaits the winners.

When Lundstram could leave Rangers

A year ago, not many people would have predicted Lundstram being one of the most important players in the squad, but here we are.

Entering the 2023/24 campaign, the 30-year-old had a year left on his current contract, and it looked like his chances of an extension were slim.

Fast-forward a few months, however, and it is clear he will be offered a new deal. The question is, when will he sign it? Clement has gone for a youth-based approach in the transfer market, yet keeping several experienced heads at the club, at least for the next couple of seasons, could be vital.

John Lundstram's Rangers stats Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 43 2 6 2022/23 52 5 0 2021/22 48 4 1 Via Transfermarkt

While Lundstram may not have too long left at the very top, he still has plenty to give and his knowledge and experience could be passed down to the youngsters emerging through the youth academy.

Lundstram's academy heir at Ibrox

Cole McKinnon is arguably one of the brightest talents in the B team, and he could well become the heir apparent to the English midfielder in the coming years.

In the final Premiership match of the 2021/22 campaign, Giovanni van Bronckhorst rested a host of first-team players for the forthcoming Europa League final, giving chances to various academy talents in the clash against Hearts.

McKinnon came off the bench with just 30 minutes left and did not take long to announce his arrival, scoring the third goal which clinched a 3-1 win and his talent looked promising indeed.

The youngster was sent on a season-long loan to Partick Thistle, who were playing in the second tier, for the 2022/23 term and this experience of regular first-team football at a competitive level has clearly benefitted him.

Throughout that campaign, the 21-year-old made 31 appearances for the Jags, contributing three goals and three assists in the process as the club came so close to securing promotion to the top flight.

Michael Beale named him part of the matchday squad on numerous occasions during the early part of the season, but he failed to make it onto the pitch.

Under Clement, however, it looks as though he has the perfect manager to play under, as the Belgian has given him a couple of opportunities of late in the senior squad.

Cole McKinnon's stats vs Benfica and Hibs

The midfielder was hailed by Jordan Campbell prior to joining Partick Thistle last season, saying: “The 19-year-old is highly rated at Ibrox and scored in the final league game of last season. Goes box-to-box and has a knack of getting a goal.”

Evidently like Lundstram, the Scot bursts forward in the hopes of joining the attack, but he can also perform in a slightly deeper role if required and this flexibility will be a bonus to Clement.

He came off the bench for the final 13 minutes of the tie against Benfica last week and did not let the occasion get to him.

Indeed, he won 100% of his aerial duels while making an interception and blocking a shot, proving that he has the required mentality to come into a game which is hanging in the balance and keep a calm head.

He was then rewarded with another ten-minute cameo against Hibs, and he was solid again. This could give Clement another option at the heart of the midfield, especially with the games coming thick and fast in the coming weeks.

McKinnon is finally seeing the rewards of all his hard work in the B team recently, and it should serve as a reminder that the chances are there for the youngsters, especially if they are committed and work hard.

Lundstram may have another couple of years at the highest level in the game, but if McKinnon can keep gaining important minutes here and there, the 21-year-old could become an ideal replacement for the Englishman and save Clement millions in the transfer market in the process.