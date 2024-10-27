If Philippe Clement was able to call upon the services of a prime Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent for Glasgow Rangers this term, perhaps the club wouldn’t be trailing in the Premiership title race.

Thursday’s 4-0 win over FCSB eased the pressure slightly on the Belgian, but this cannot be a flash-in-the-pan display.

The Ibrox side travel to Paisley this afternoon to face St Mirren and another strong performance will go a long way to silencing the critics.

Players such as Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland have been poor in recent weeks. Imagine how better it would be if Morelos and Kent were available.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent's record for Rangers

The duo were often the first-choice left-winger and striker under Steven Gerrard, as Morelos used his brute strength and physical characteristics to create plenty of space for himself, while Kent’s marauding runs into the opponent's penalty area often set up chance after chance for the Gers.

The Englishman played 218 games for the club, contributing 89 goal involvements. Morelos was certainly more effective in front of goal, scoring 124 times in just 269 games, which works out as a ratio of a goal every 2.1 matches.

At their best, there was perhaps no finer winger and striker in Scotland. Unfortunately, the pair left for nothing when their contracts expired in 2023 as the Ibrox side lost out on millions in potential transfer fees.

The club haven’t had two players like that since. Might Clement, however, have found a future duo who could perhaps form a similar sort of partnership? As Hamza Igamane and Zak Lovelace both have excellent futures in the game.

Clement could unleash Lovelace and Igamane against St Mirren

Hailed by former Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson on the Open Goal Podcast, Igamane has “a wee bit of Morelos about him”, according to the shot-stopper.

He demonstrated this perfectly against FCSB. Subbed on for Dessers in the second half, the Moroccan youngster scored his first Rangers goal. Igamane took advantage of slack defending to advance with the ball into the opposition penalty area before unleashing a sweet right-footed effort into the bottom corner.

His physicality and ability to link up well with others proves he could be a new Morelos for the club.

Lovelace also came off the bench for his first senior appearance this term, looking lively with his limited minutes. Although nowhere near the finished article, he exudes Kent-like qualities, such as being able to take on opposition defenders while having an impressive turn of pace.

A win against the Buddies is required. Could Igamane and Lovelace link up in the starting XI for Clement?

It would be a gamble indeed, but given some of the dismal performances domestically by certain members of the squad, he has nothing to lose at this point.

If the duo play together and sparkle, it could be a new partnership in the making.