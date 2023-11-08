Glasgow Rangers return to Europa League action on Thursday night as they take on Sparta Prague in the fourth match of the group stage phase.

The Light Blues are unbeaten in Philippe Clement's first five competitive games in charge of the club but the Belgian boss is now looking for his first European win at the helm.

His side are coming into this clash off the back of a 3-1 win over Hearts in the semi-final of the League Cup, a game in which two goals from James Tavernier either side of a Scott Wright strike secured the win.

However, that victory does not guarantee that the same XI will be selected for Thursday's outing and here is a predicted line-up for the match, that includes three alterations to the team.

1 GK - Jack Butland

The Gers number one should keep his place between the sticks as the summer signing on a free transfer from Crystal Palace has been in sublime form.

He has kept two clean sheets in three Europa League outings, along with seven shutouts in 11 Premiership games, and should remain in goal on Thursday.

2 RB - James Tavernier (C)

Dujon Sterling returned from injury to feature off the bench against Hearts but the Gers captain should retain his position at right-back for this clash.

The English dynamo scored two of his side's three goals, including a stunning free-kick into the top corner, last time out and carries a significant goal threat.

3 CB - Connor Goldson

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender has been in impressive form during the Europa League campaign so far this season and should be selected at the heart of the backline.

Goldson has started all three of the club's group games and played a huge role in the two clean sheets that they have been able to secure, with a dominant duel success rate of 69% and three tackles and interceptions per game.

4 CB - Ben Davies

The first of the three changes that could be made to the XI is left-footed defender Ben Davies coming into the line-up to replace veteran ace Leon Balogun.

Like Goldson, the 28-year-old battler has started all three of the team's group stage games and has done enough to suggest that he is deserving of his place in the team.

Statistic Davies vs Sparta (26/10/2023) Sofascore rating 7.6 Clearances Seven Blocks Two Key passes Two Duel success rate 66.6% Davies' most recent Europa League performance (via Sofascore)

These statistics from last time out against Sparta suggest that the defender produced an excellent display in the 0-0 draw to keep a clean sheet for Rangers, with his dominant defensive instincts providing a platform for the rest of the team to build from.

5 LB - Borna Barisic

Another player who could remain in the starting line-up from the win over Hearts is left-back Borna Barisic, who has the potential to provide creativity at the top end of the pitch.

A defender by position, the Croatia international is not confined to his own half and has created two chances per game across two Europa League matches this term, which is 0.5 more per match than any of his teammates have managed.

6 DM - John Lundstram

The English whiz could line up at the base of the midfield, as he did against Hearts, and look to continue his fine form in Europe so far this season.

Lundstram has created two 'big chances' and made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game across his three Europa League outings, which suggests that he has made an impact at both ends of the pitch.

7 DM - Jose Cifuentes

The second of the three changes that could be made is Jose Cifuentes being selected from the start to partner Lundstram over Scotland international Ryan Jack.

He is yet to start a match under Clement and this game could be an opportunity to name him in the line-up, particularly with Rangers being at home and needing to be on the front foot.

Cifuentes completed two dribbles and created one chance in his only Europa League start against Betis and arrived at Ibrox after a return of seven goals and six assists in 28 matches during the 2022 MLS campaign for LAFC, whose coach Marc Dos Santos lauded him as “very dynamic.

Whereas, Jack has only played nine minutes of Europa League football this term and has averaged 0.6 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per match in the Premiership, which suggests that he does not offer as much attacking quality as the Ecuador international.

8 RW - Ross McCausland

The third and final alteration that the Belgian head coach could make is to be bold and bring in Ross McCausland for a start on the right of the attack.

Scott Wright was brought on half time to replace Todd Cantwell against Hearts, a decision that the manager confirmed was a tactical one, and popped up with a superb goal to secure the win with a crisp, driven, finish into the bottom corner from the right side of the box.

However, he is now a serious doubt for the match with a muscle injury and McCausland could fill in for him as a direct wide option, instead of Cantwell, who prefers to drift into central positions to make things happen.

The former Norwich City man has gone four games without a goal or an assist to his name in all competitions and could now be ditched from the XI in order to bring in the academy graduate to offer natural width on the right, which is what Wright did with his cameo against Hearts.

9 AM - Sam Lammers

In the number ten position, the summer signing from Atalanta could retain his place after one goal and one assist in his last two outings, albeit both of those came in the 5-0 win over Dundee.

The 26-year-old forward has yet to provide a goal or an assist in this competition for the Light Blues, though, and should be hoping to change that on Thursday.

10 LW - Abdallah Sima

On the left of the attack, Sima should start as he has proven himself to be an excellent goalscoring threat since his loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The winger has contributed with two goals in three Europa League appearances and chipped in with five goals and one assist in six Premiership starts.

11 ST - Danilo

Finally, Danilo should lead the line once again as a reward for his impressive performances at the top end of the pitch in recent weeks, despite drawing a blank against Hearts.

He has produced two goals and two assists in his last three matches for the Gers, including an assist for Wright's goal at the weekend, and should be handed his first Europa League start of the campaign.