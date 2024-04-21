Glasgow Rangers sealed their place in the final of the SFA Cup next month with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon.

Cyriel Dessers scored both goals, with one in each half, to book their ticket to the final, where the Light Blues will take on the rivals Celtic as they bid to win both domestic cups this season.

Philippe Clement's side have already secured the League Cup and the Belgian boss could rake in a second trophy, as well as hopefully a third in the form of the Scottish Premiership title.

There were a number of strong performers for Rangers on the pitch, including Dessers with his match-winning brace, and one player has made himself undroppable - Todd Cantwell.

Todd Cantwell's Hampden heroics vs Hearts

The former Norwich City attacker, who was given a match rating of 8/10 by the Daily Record, ran the show at Hampden with his energetic display and quality on the ball to create both of the goals for his Nigerian teammate.

Former Celtic man Brian McLaughlin hailed the English whiz's link-up play as a "key factor" in Rangers' success during the game, as the talented gem buzzed about the pitch to bring his teammates into the match to create chances.

Ex-Hearts striker John Robertson also described - speaking on BBC Sportsound - Cantwell as a "big problem" for Steven Naismith's team, as they could not get to grips with the mercurial playmaker, who he later hailed as "the difference" between the two sides.

Cantwell was as effective and dominant as those comments from McLaughlin and Robertson suggest, as he was directly involved in both of Dessers' goals.

Rangers' opening goal came when the 26-year-old wizard took a positive touch forward and slotted the ball into the path of the ex-Cremonese marksman, who fired a low shot in.

The attacking midfielder then drove forwards with the ball from the halfway line, evading multiple challenges, before laying the ball off to Dessers in the box, who scored after his initial effort was parried back to him.

Todd Cantwell's should now be undroppable

Clement should consider Cantwell undroppable, barring an enforced change, ahead of the crucial run-in in their bid to win two more trophies this season.

The creative maestro has been used off the bench in six of his 26 Premiership appearances so far this term, most recently against Celtic earlier this month, but should be kept in the starting XI for the big matches to come between now and the end of the campaign.

23/24 Premiership Todd Cantwell Tom Lawrence Appearances 26 20 Goals 5 1 Assists 4 3 Big chances created 5 4 Key passes per game 1.6 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Cantwell offers more at the top end of the pitch than his closest competitor for a spot in the lineup - Tom Lawrence - and that was further illustrated with his difference-making display against Hearts.

The ex-Canaries star provides dynamism, drive, and quality, in the number ten position, which was highlighted by his heroic performance at Hampden on Sunday against Hearts - setting up both goals.

Clement must now consider him to be undroppable and hope that Cantwell continues to deliver brilliant showings on the park over the weeks to come.