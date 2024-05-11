Rangers fans and media members have wasted no time in laying into one of their stars after their chance of winning the Scottish Premiership title took perhaps its final blow on Saturday afternoon.

Celtic on the verge of the title

Heading into their clash with Rangers on Saturday, Celtic knew that should they avoid defeat they would have one hand on the Scottish Premiership.

Their 2-1 victory in the latest Old Firm derby has left them on the verge of success though. While not yet mathematically confirmed as Champions, they lead Rangers by six points with two games left to go, while they also boost a seven superior goal difference than their title rivals, meaning that they would need to lose both of their final games and see Rangers win heavily to stand a chance of reversing the top two in the division.

The Scottish Premiership as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Celtic 36 27 6 3 59 87 Rangers 36 26 3 7 52 81

It will see Brendan Rodgers complete a title win that at times this season has looked unlikely, but a poor spell of form from Rangers has effectively handed the trophy on a plate to their rivals, and this game continued on that theme.

A fiesty encounter, the game turned on one moment, and Rangers fans and pundits wasted no time making sure they made their feelings known.

Lundstram branded a "disgrace" vs Celtic

Rangers podcasters and media members have taken to Twitter/X in their droves to aim their ire at midfielder John Lundstram, who endured a torrid afternoon at Celtic Park. The ex-Sheffield United midfielder put the ball into his own net seven minutes before half-time to see his side fall 2-0 down to their Glasgow rivals, though an effort from Cyriel Dessers pulled them back into proceedings.

But that chance disappeared on the stroke of half time courtesy of Lundstram, who was given his marching orders in first-half stoppage time for a poor challenge on Celtic's Alistair Johnston, which VAR correctly deemed a red card challenge.

It capped an awful game for Lundstram, who managed just 16 passes in midfield, lost possession seven times and won just three of his 10 duels. Rangers podcast Heart and Hand labelled him an "absolute disgrace", while he was branded "absolutely woeful" by 4 Lads Had a Dream

The midfielder is out of contract this summer, and Philippe Clement admitted last week that the chances of him penning a new deal are increasingly slim.

“There is nothing official around that. I am not naïve, the longer that things last the more possibility that other people step in. But for the moment apparently the water is too deep between the two sides," he explained.

Having picked up a straight red card, he will now be suspended for the remainder of Rangers' games this campaign, which means he could well have played his last game for the Ibrox outfit. Based on the reaction to his performance today, there will be few Rangers fans complaining.