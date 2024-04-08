Micah Richards was left fuming at what one Celtic player did in his side's 3-3 draw with Rangers on Sunday afternoon, finding himself saying "what are you doing?".

Rangers and Celtic play out 3-3 thriller

The two rivals played out a Scottish Premiership classic at Ibrox, in a game that constantly proved to be unpredictable, ending with some late chaos that will be remembered for a long time to come.

The Hoops led 2-1 going into the final exchanges, only for Cyriel Dessers to equalise, but the scoring was far from over at that point. Adam Idah though he had snatched a dramatic winner for Brendan Rodgers' side, only for Rabbi Matondo to fire home a screamer in stoppage time, sending the home fans wild after cutting inside and unleashing a stunning strike.

That goal means that Rangers are still in pole position to seal Scottish Premiership title glory this season, sitting one point behind Celtic with a game in hand, but it was arguably a result that both sides weren't too unhappy about in the end.

Micah Richards fumes at Celtic player vs. Rangers

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer [via HITC], Richards bemoaned Yang Hyun-Jun's defending for Matondo's goal:

"You know, when Matondo got the ball, I am screaming, I am screaming at the defender to show him wide. I am coming back from London, watching it on SkyGo, and I am thinking, ‘The game is done here’. I was thinking, ‘What are you doing? You are showing him the wrong way’.

"When he hit it, I just knew it was going in. It was an incredible finish, it really was. I don’t know if you managed to see the goal, Al, it was similar to Kevin De Bruyne’s. It was just a wonderful strike, bent it, curled, right into the top corner. Last minute of the game."

In truth, it is hard to be too harsh on Yang, considering what a superb strike it was from Matondo, but it could still be argued that he was guilty of making it too easy to get a shot away. The Rangers man has the potential to be a danger from those areas, and a more competent defender may not have allowed him to get the strike away, instead making him have to hit the byline instead.

Just how important Matondo's screamer will be remains to be seen in the coming weeks, but if Philippe Clement's men do end up going all the way in the title battle, it will have to be seen as a massive moment in the season, considering it ensured that fate was still in their hands at that point.