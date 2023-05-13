Rangers star Todd Cantwell has attracted serious praise from members of the media for his heroic display against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Cantwell praised for Gers display

The 25-year-old has come on leaps and bounds, especially at Ibrox today, with Cantwell's contribution in the final third proving crucial as Michael Beale's side stormed to victory.

The former Norwich City grabbed their opening goal just under 10 minutes into the contest, feeding off a rebounded effort to smash the ball through Joe Hart's legs and into the back of the net.

Cantwell's effort opened the floodgates for Rangers, who played at a high intensity throughout and seemed determined to remain on the front foot.

The Gers sealed an impressive win against their arch SPFL rivals as a result, with John Souttar and Fashion Sakala also getting in on the act this afternoon.

Cantwell's display in particular attracted huge praise as various journalists from different outlets took to Twitter in praise of the midfielder.

Rangers Review reporters Jonny McFarlane and Joshua Barrie said this on Cantwell, who is becoming more and more a Gers favourite it would seem.

Islington Gazette reporter Josh Bunting weighed in, saying that Cantwell controlled the game, particularly in the first 45 minutes, owing to an outstanding performance in Glasgow.

What Cantwell brings to Rangers

It was quite the performance from Cantwell this afternoon, with statistical website SofaScore ranking him among Rangers' best-performers on the day.

After this brilliant showing, the midfield ace has added to his tally of goals and assists in the league - standing out as one of Beale's best-performing players overall this campaign (WhoScored).

If he continues like this, there is no reason that he cannot go on to become a phenomenal asset for the club.