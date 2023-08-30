Glasgow Rangers face two matches in the space of five days which could potentially make or break their season.

First up is the Champions League playoff second leg against PSV Eindhoven this evening before Old Firm rivals Celtic travel to Ibrox for their Premiership clash on Sunday.

Michael Beale will be taking it one match at a time however and this evening's tie represents an ideal chance for the Gers to secure a major financial windfall which could influence their transfer business not just before deadline day but for the subsequent windows too.

What is the Rangers team news vs PSV?

Speaking to the media before the crucial match, Beale stressed the importance of the tie, saying: "The two games we've got coming up in the next four or five days is what it's all about, playing for this club.

"This team is due a big performance and we have a great opportunity. We know we will have to perform better than we did last week if we want to go through.

"There won't be too many surprises, but we have a lot of variety across the forward positions. We know we will need to be strong defensively first and then take our opportunities when they come."

Kieran Dowell will miss the game due to a slight knee problem, but it appears as though the Gers have a clean bill of health aside from that.

With so much at stake, will Beale unleash his most expensive summer signing?

Will Danilo start against PSV?

The Brazilian joined the club from Feyenoord before the start of the season for a fee in the region of £6m following an impressive stint in Rotterdam.

He scored 14 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 season, including ten in the Dutch top flight and was even hailed as an “amazing instinctive finisher” by analyst and Eredivisie expert Melvin Dupper before his arrival.

This form clearly impressed Beale and securing his signature was a major coup for the Light Blues, and he could certainly torment PSV this evening.

The 24-year-old has already scored twice against the Eindhoven based outfit before in seven matches, and he has enjoyed a solid start to life in Glasgow.

Although starting just three of his five matches thus far, he has netted two goals, including the winner against Greenock Morton in the League Cup, and given his ability in front of goal, he must start tonight.

Danilo ranks fourth across the squad for shots on target per game (one) in the league, while also ranking second for successful dribbles per game (1.3) and it indicates that despite averaging just 45 minutes per game, he is doing all he can to get on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian also won possession back once per game while recovering 3.7 balls each match, and it’s evident that he deserves to lead the line for the club against the Dutch side.

Leaving his most expensive signing on the bench wouldn’t be the greatest idea and the tie represents a perfect opportunity for him to showcase the form that saw Beale shell out £6m on him in the first place and secure with it a financial war chest in the process.