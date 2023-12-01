Rangers are believed to be one of numerous clubs in the mix to sign an experienced defender who has starred at a high level in both club and international football, according to a fresh transfer update.

Rangers' January transfer business

The Gers have suffered an unpredictable season to date, starting with a disappointing spell under Michael Beale, who was eventually dismissed after a string of below-par performances and results. Philippe Clement arrived at Ibrox in the Englishman's place, and while the positives have outweighed the negatives with him so far, improvements are still required, as highlighted by the 1-1 draws against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and Aris on Thursday evening.

Some new signings in January will clearly help in that respect, aiding Rangers' title push up against Celtic in the process, and they have been linked with numerous players in recent weeks. Ben Godfrey and Lennon Miller are two players who have been backed to move to Ibrox, with the pair currently representing Everton and Motherwell respectively, and former Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher is another who could head there.

While Rangers' finances are likely to determine how much business can be done next month, it would be a surprise, and a disappointment, if no new faces came in to boost the options at Clement's disposal in the second half of the season.

Rangers offered chance to sign Hegazi

According to a fresh transfer update from TEAMtalk, Rangers have been given the opportunity to sign Ahmed Hegazi in January, although that also applies to a number of other clubs.

"Hegazi could be allowed to leave on a free transfer, and a number of clubs in the UK are keeping a close eye on the situation. TEAMtalk understands that Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Cardiff are amongst those looking at the situation.

"Both Rangers and Celtic have also been offered the chance to the sign the Egyptian international. The centre-back’s current contract at Al Ittihad runs until 2026 but he has been left out of their Saudi Pro League squad and can’t feature for the side before the end of the year."

Hegazi could be an intriguing signing by Rangers in January, with the 32-year-old not necessarily representing the future, but someone with huge experience who could make a difference at the back for Clement.

The Gers transfer target has won an impressive 82 caps for Egypt, including starring at the 2018 World Cup alongside Mohamed Salah. In the Premier League, he has appeared 68 times during his spell with West Brom, while former Tottenham midfielder and ex-Baggies teammate Nacer Chadli heaped praise on Hegazi, saying:

"Ahmed is a great player. He is very strong in the air, and he has good skills. He is intelligent and can be very dangerous and can score goals."

Bringing in a player who has performed at a high level for such a long time could be shrewd business by Rangers, and the fact that he can't play for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for the remainder of the year could only heighten the chance of him moving to Ibrox.

There is clearly plenty of potential interest in him, however, and a return to English football could appeal, but Clement would be wise to chance his arm and bring in the Egyptian veteran.