Rangers have now changed their mind on the future of their highest earner once more amid fan backlash, according to a fresh report, underlining the uncertainty surrounding Philippe Clement's squad this season.

Rangers start season slowly

After just four games in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers sit five points behind early pace setters Celtic and Aberdeen. The Glasgow giants drew their opening game in uninspiring fashion, and the points gap to their Old Firm rivals was extended as the gulf in class between the pair was made abundantly clear last weekend.

It summed up a torrid start to the season for Clement's side, who were also knocked out of the Champions League in controversial fashion after Jefte saw a questionable second yellow card against Dynamo Kyiv, who went on to score twice to knock out their Scottish opponents.

The international break has therefore arrived at a perfect time for Rangers, giving them a chance to regroup and seek improvement across the remainder of the campaign to prevent their early season slump turning into a season to forget.

But instead of a united front, the Gers have been back and forth over the future of club captain James Tavernier amid reported interest from Turkey, whose transfer window does not shut until Friday 13th September. Now, it appears that the club have done yet another U-turn on his future.

Is Tavernier staying at Rangers?

Selling the club's captain outside of the transfer window with no way of signing a replacement until January never seemed like a smart move on the surface, yet that is precisely what Rangers were willing to do according to reports just last week, which claimed they had changed their minds from earlier this year.

The defender, who is into the final two years of his £30,000 a week deal at Ibrox, has been the subject of interest from Turkish sides throughout the summer, but Rangers had previously rejected any offers

Just days after deciding to part ways with the Englishman though, it appears that the club have done yet another u-turn. That comes as Football Insider claim the Scots "will block an exit" this week, because "they have no opportunity to replace him". They add that Rangers have "responded to fan backlash" and have now insisted he is not for sale.

James Tavernier's impressive Rangers career Appearances 467 Goals 125 Assists 131 Yellow Cards 52

That is set to be a different story in January, however, with the report adding that "a sale could be reconsidered in January if the right offer arrives".

The 32-year-old has played every minute of the season so far, grabbing two assists in four appearances, though he has been criticised for his defensive work despite his attacking returns.