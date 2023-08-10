Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been able to add nine new players to his first-team squad throughout the summer transfer window so far.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues have bolstered their squad in several areas of the pitch in an attempt to win silverware this season after a failure to secure any trophies during the 2022/23 campaign.

Leon Balogun, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Kieran Dowell, Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, and Danilo have all arrived on permanent deals, whilst Abdallah Sima has joined on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

There could be another addition in the defensive positions, though, if central defender Ben Davies ends up moving on before the end of the window.

His future at Ibrox is reportedly up in the air and the ex-Liverpool man was left out of the club's UEFA squad list, which meant that he had to watch on from the stands against Servette on Wednesday.

Who could replace Ben Davies at Rangers?

Beale could replace the former Preston North End enforcer, if he seals a transfer away from Ibrox, with a big upgrade by swooping for Leeds United battler Charlie Cresswell.

Rangers reportedly had an offer rejected for the England U21 international earlier this summer and they could go back in for him to take Davies' place.

The 6 foot 3 titan did sign a new deal with the Whites earlier this month but started the season on the bench against Cardiff and Leeds are set to sign Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in his position.

This could open up the door for Cresswell to depart over the coming weeks, whether that is permanently or on loan, and Rangers could swoop in to secure his services.

The 20-year-old colossus spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Championship and his performances suggest that he could be an upgrade on Davies for the Gers.

Cresswell, who was once dubbed “unbelievable” by Leeds presenter Joe Wainman, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 28 appearances and caught the eye with 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game for his side. He was able to deliver consistently impressive displays in spite of his young age during his time with the Lions.

Out of Beale's centre-back option, only Connor Goldson (7.29) averaged a higher Sofascore rating than 7.13 in the Scottish Premiership last term and no player in that position managed more than 2.3 tackles and interceptions per match.

Davies played 27 top-flight games for the Light Blues and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94, whilst the 27-year-old warrior made 1.7 tackles and interceptions per clash.

Both players are dominant in the air as they won at least 61% of their aerial battles across the Championship and Premiership seasons respectively, which means that they are able to dominate opposition forwards when balls are launched into the box.

This suggests that Cresswell, who is also seven years younger than the current Rangers man, has the potential to offer more than the £27k-per-week stopper in terms of his general performance level and the volume of defensive interventions he is able to make each match.