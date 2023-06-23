Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale has used the summer transfer window to great effect so far in his efforts to improve the playing squad at Ibrox.

The Gers have already secured four first-team signings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, despite there still being over two months left of the window, as Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, and Sam Lammers have all agreed to join.

Whilst the head coach will be looking for players who can come to make an immediate impact in the starting XI, as Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell did in January, the 42-year-old could also be in the market for younger players with potential.

Football League World recently reported that the Light Blues have had an offer rejected by Championship side Leeds United for defender Charlie Cresswell and he would fall into that category, at the age of 20.

Beale is said to be interested in a deal to sign the England U21 international and the talented youngster could be the dream long-term heir to Connor Goldson at Ibrox.

How did Charlie Cresswell perform last season?

The central defender spent the 22/23 campaign on loan at Millwall in the English Championship and enjoyed a strong year at the back in his first full season of first-team football.

Cresswell, whose heading ability was described as "powerful" by journalist Josh Bunting, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 28 league appearances and made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game for the Lions.

He also proved himself to be a dominant enforcer at the heart of the defence with a 60% duel success rate, which shows that the 6 foot 3 English colossus was able to get the better of the opposition attackers more often than not.

The aforementioned Bunting hailed Cresswell as an "excellent defender with a big future ahead of him in the game" last year and the statistics back that up as the youngster produced consistently superb displays and showed strength beyond his age whilst competing against experienced forwards week-in-week-out.

Goldson, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.29 across 25 Scottish Premiership matches and made 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game for his side, whilst coming out on top in 67% of his battles.

These statistics indicate that the current 6 foot 3 Rangers star is a step ahead of Cresswell in terms of his current performance levels and dominance at the back, but that is to be expected at his age.

The Light Blues enforcer is ten years older than the Leeds prospect and could take the youngster under his wing with a view to him being the dream long-term heir to his position in the team.

Indeed, the former Millwall loanee has shown plenty of promise as a strong and consistent performer in defence during his time in the Championship.