Glasgow Rangers need to up the ante when it comes to incomings and outgoings over the next couple of days, otherwise it could mean Philippe Clement faces the same old problems at Ibrox.

Ben Davies did join Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal, leaving the Belgian with room in his squad to bring in another defender, but will anyone actually arrive between now and Friday evening?

Clement will be aiming to sell players, not loan them out, as he needs some funds to complete a few last-minute deals, which could see a potential flurry of action around deadline day.

With the Ibrox side balancing domestic and continental matches – at least between now and December – the need for a big squad is paramount if success is to be achieved.

There have been a few recent rumours regarding several players. Could the club be closer to making another signing or two in the coming days?

Rangers chase late move for Norwegian starlet

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are reportedly tracking Norway U21 captain Kristain Arnstad ahead of making a late move to sign the youngster.

Clement gave some indication after the 6-0 win over Ross County on the weekend that he needed a few more players before the window closed, saying: "The recruitment team, the board also, to pay the things and to make the decisions together with me to get a few good quality signings in this week.

"It's going to be crucial if we want to be competitive like we want in the four competitions that we're competing for. So it's crucial to have a few extra players in, that's for sure."

Could this see Arnstad emerge as a key target? The 20-year-old is currently at Belgian side Anderlecht but is seemingly looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Anderlecht have valued him at around £1.2m, which means a club will surely get a bargain.

The question is, will that club be Rangers?

Kristain Arnstad’s Anderlecht statistics

Arnstad made his debut for the club during the 2020/21 campaign, aged just 16 at the time, and he has emerged as one of their key players since then.

The 2022/23 season saw the midfielder make 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists, showing plenty of talent in the heart of the midfield.

Norwegian players to make an appearance for Rangers Player Matches Egil Ostenstad 13 Henning Berg 28 Tore Andre Flo 67 Thomas Myhre 5 Stale Stensas 27 Thomas Kind Bendiksen 3 Via Transfermarkt

Last season, however, he managed only 17 matches for the club as it looked like he was keen on moving elsewhere to further his career.

His performances in the Europa Conference League during the 2022/23 season gave Arnstad the ideal platform to demonstrate his talents.

When compared to his peers in the tournament, the Norwegian ranked in the top 15% for tackles in the middle third of the pitch per 90 (1.56), and in the top 20% for clearances per 90 (1.69).

Furthermore, the youngster didn’t just showcase his defensive abilities as he ranked in the top 20% for crosses into the opposition box, shots on target and shots from free kicks per 90, proving how well he performed both going forwards and defensively.

He may have averaged only 48 minutes per game in the Pro League last season, yet the midfielder still managed to recover 3.1 balls, make 0.9 tackles, 0.4 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per game.

Perhaps not jaw-dropping, but decent enough considering how few minutes he got on the pitch domestically. If given a regular run in the starting XI, these stats would surely have been far more impressive.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson praised the Anderlecht gem amid the links to Rangers, saying: “Can cover full back and play as a six/eight, Norway’s U21 captain and experience in Belgium.

“Really interesting prospect, particularly for the player trading model at that price! Could be a bargain for someone this summer..”

If a deal was secured for the 20-year-old, Clement could well be signing a player who Mohamed Diomande would love.

Why Arnstad would be a dream signing for Mohamed Diomande

Since Connor Barron arrived at the Light Blues in the summer, Diomande has partnered him in the centre of the midfield. The duo have linked up well together, building chemistry which will only get stronger the longer the season goes on.

The Ivorian can also operate in a number ten role just behind the striker, however, a position in which he has enormous potential.

Indeed, in just three Premiership matches this season (two starts), the 22-year-old has created two big chances, averaged one key pass per game and succeeded with 1.3 dribbles per game – a success rate of 57% - showcasing his attacking capabilities.

At this moment in time, however, Clement appears to favour Tom Lawrence as the attacking midfielder in his current tactical system, although a move for Arnstad could allow Diomande the chance to push forward.

The Norwegian would work well together with Barron, as both are excellent at controlling the games and winning back the ball in the middle of the pitch.

This would then see Lawrence dropped to the bench, moving Diomande from a number 6/8 to a role behind the striker. This midfield three would surely work wonders together, both domestically and in Europe, creating a vibrant, dynamic triumvirate.

Much to deliberate for Clement and Co before the deadline on Friday, but a chance to sign Arnstad – for as little as £1.2m – should not be an opportunity that slips through their fingers.

It might mean a current first-team player has to be moved on, but this is the gamble the Belgian tactician simply has to take.

Building a player trading model is vital to allow the club to generate substantial profits for players identified from similar or weaker leagues. Celtic sold Matt O’Riley for £25m a few days ago. How much did they pay to sign him back in January 2022? A paltry £1.5m.

There are plenty of opportunities for the Gers to make this sort of profit, it is now up to the manager to identify the talent.