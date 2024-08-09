Glasgow Rangers may have put themselves in a solid position heading into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier next week, but the squad still needs major surgery.

Philippe Clement will be hoping to progress into the new group stage of Europe’s premier club competition in order to secure a financial windfall, but new signings will have to be made by then.

The Belgian might also have to sell a couple more first team players prior to the end of the month. Will a Michael Beale signing be the first out of the exit door?

Todd Cantwell’s future at Rangers

Perhaps one of the most surprising transfer stories of the current window is Cantwell’s decision to seek a move away from Ibrox.

The Englishman made 44 appearances last season, scoring eight goals, as he featured on a regular basis under Clement.

During the initial stages of his tenure, Cantwell was deployed on the right flank several times, not his best position by any stretch of the imagination. Things reached a nadir during the 1-1 draw against Aris Limassol back in November when he was subbed off after just 36 minutes.

This act could have destroyed their relationship, but the 50-year-old did play Cantwell in his preferred number ten slot from then on.

After Rangers lost to Birmingham City last month, Clement spoke to the media following the match to discuss Cantwell’s future.

Todd Cantwell's Rangers statistics (domestic only) Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 6 7 Assists 4 5 Big chances created 5 7 Key passes per game 1.3 1.7 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 1.2 Shots per game 2.1 2.3 Via Sofascore

He said: “Todd Cantwell came to my office a while ago. We have a really good relationship and we talked a long time about that. He came a while ago to say he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge.

“I wanted to give him time also, so that’s why the last couple of weeks I didn’t speak about it. But he came back with the same request.”

A few weeks on, no suitor has been found for the former Norwich City talent as time is running out until the end of the transfer window.

Despite his inconsistency, Cantwell is a wonderful talent, especially when he is 100% fit and firing, meaning Clement must now find a suitable replacement.

Could he turn to the Premier League in order to make this happen?

Rangers eye move for Chelsea sensation

According to Football Scotland, the Light Blues are showing interest in a loan move for Chelsea teenager Leo Castledine this summer.

The Gers are looking to add an option to buy clause into the loan agreement, whereas the Blues would rather the move was strictly on a loan basis with no future transfer.

There is some competition from the English Championship for his signature, but European football and the chance to win trophies at Rangers should be a major incentive.

He isn’t the only attacking midfielder that Clement has been chasing in recent weeks, as Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri has also been shortlisted.

A recent update has stated that the Old Trafford side will only allow the Tunisian midfielder to leave should a permanent bid arrive, which could see the Light Blues wane their interest and turn towards another target.

Castledine may not have as much first-team action compared to the United gem, but there is no doubting how much potential he has.

Leo Castledine’s statistics for Chelsea

The young attacking midfielder has shone across several of the Chelsea youth age groups since the 2020/21 campaign.

During this time, he has made 102 appearances combined for the U21s, U18s and the Youth League side, scoring 36 goals and registering 16 assists in the process.

The 18-year-old thoroughly enjoyed himself in the Premier League 2 last season, scoring ten goals in just 19 appearances in the competition.

This meant he scored once every 152 minutes, while he also netted 0.5 goals per game, showcasing his impressive talents for the Blues.

Castledine even shone during his three appearances in the EFL Trophy, when his Chelsea youth side faced off against senior teams.

He may not have added to his goal tally, but the attacking midfielder did average 2.7 shots per game, averaged 1.3 key passes per game, recovered 3.3 balls per game and won an impressive 6.3 total duels each match, proving that he can perform against more difficult opposition.

Upon making his senior bow against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final win, John Terry lavished him with praise on X, claiming the midfielder “is like a magnet in the box”, high praise indeed.

Why Leo Castledine would be an upgrade on Hannibal Mejbri

This comparison might be slightly unfair given the disparity between the senior appearances of the two players, but it looks like Castledine could provide a much more dangerous threat going forward in the number ten role.

Indeed, last term, Mejbri made a total of 17 appearances for both Man United and Sevilla (on loan), yet he only managed to score once in the entire season.

Even during his excellent spell at Birmingham during the 2022/23 campaign, the youngster scored just once across 41 games for the club, although he did grab six assists.

The 21-year-old struggled in spells last year, failing to really make an impression at both United and during his loan spell in La Liga, which means he faces an important season ahead in order to restore his reputation.

Does this mean it is too much of a gamble for Clement to take? Castledine, meanwhile, is coming off a senior debut for Chelsea plus a goal-laden season in the Premier League 2.

Playing in Scottish football could give the 18-year-old plenty of opportunities to showcase his prodigious talents, allowing Clement to sign a replacement for Clement in the process.

Much will depend on if the Blues are willing to add on an option to buy clause in the deal, but hopefully this is a move which can be finalised sooner rather than later, especially with what is at stake prior to the window closing at the end of the month.