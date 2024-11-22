Rangers are keeping their eyes on a number of players ahead of the January transfer window and new technical director Nils Koppen personally watched one target during the international break.

According to reports, the Bhoys are monitoring Peterborough United forward Kwame Poku and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill is also on the Gers' radar. According to TBR Football, Rangers are interested in signing the English midfielder, who is Burnley's top scorer this season in the Championship with five goals.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has recently hinted that he wants a change of scenery next year.

“When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time," Brownhill told BBC Radio Lancashire, as relayed by the Burnley Express.

“While I’m playing well, enjoying my football and scoring goals I want to focus on that and see where it takes me until the end of the year," he said.

Koppen personally eyeing Motherwell star for Rangers

Another player who has been interesting Rangers in recent weeks is Motherwell's Lennon Miller.

According to The Scottish Sun, just hours after being appointed as Gers’ new technical director earlier this week, Koppen personally travelled to watch Miller captain Scotland’s U-19s in a 0-0 draw with France at Falkirk.

Representatives from Celtic, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Aston Villa were also in attendance to watch the 18-year-old midfielder, who is rated at £4 million.

Koppen said after becoming technical director, as relayed by The Sun: “One of the objectives will still be to sign the best talents from Scotland to maintain our squad.”

About Lennon Miller

Miller, the son of former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Lee, is a product of Motherwell's academy. He made his senior debut in 2022, aged just 16 and six days, making him the club’s youngest-ever player. Since, he's stepped out over 50 times for the Steelman, including 18 times this season.

Miller, who was nominated for last year's SFWA Young Player of the Year and the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year awards, is Motherwell's joint top scorer this season with four goals, and has earned plaudits for his impressive displays in the middle of the park, including from legendary Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler.

Lennon Miller's Scottish Premiership stats (24/25) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 3 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 2.1 Pass accuracy 73% Tackles per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 1.5 Balls recovered per game 6.5 Stats via Sofascore

"He takes free kicks and corners and is also taller than 6ft and is tall enough to be a threat from other people's set pieces as well," Tyler said of Miller on his own The Joy of Football Podcast last month, per MSN.

"I really like the look of him and listening to the Sky commentator Gary Weaver extolling his virtues at the same time I was researching Celtic, he said that this could be the next cab off the rank if you like from Scottish football into the English game," he added.