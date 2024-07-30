Rangers are reportedly confident that they will secure the signing of an "amazing" 23-year-old ace this summer, with fresh comments claiming their interest in him is "legit".

Rangers transfer news

Last season was a good one at Ibrox, even if the Gers fell short in their quest for Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup glory, having to settle for the Scottish League Cup instead. Philippe Clement's side feel close to matching Celtic despite his short time at the helm, and new signings this summer will take them up another level.

Plenty of fresh faces have already come in, from Jefte to Connor Barron, and highly-rated 17-year-old Motherwell ace Lennon Miller has been linked with a move to Rangers this summer. He is arguably seen as an alternative or an addition to Joan Jordan, with the Sevilla midfielder 13 years his senior and also backed to seal a switch to the Scottish giants.

The Gers are believed to have submitted an offer for Porto attacker Goncalo Borges, too, as Clement looks to add to his attacking options, finding more match-winners in the process. He is a two-cap Portugal Under-21 international, as well as representing his country in three other youth age groups in the past.

Atletico Nacional striker Edier Ocampo is another mooted target for Rangers between now and the start of next season, with an offer already tabled for his services.

Rangers' interest in "amazing" ace is "legit"

Meanwhile, speaking on the Transfer Show, Simon Halloran claims that Rangers' interest in Morgan Whittaker is "legit", with club chiefs seemingly confident of getting a deal over the line for the Plymouth Argyle striker:

"We’re continuing to be linked with Morgan Whittaker. As far as we’re aware, this is legit, that we’re wanting him. We wouldn’t be pursuing if we didn’t believe a deal could be done."

Whittaker could be exactly what Clement is looking for this summer, adding a genuine goal threat to the squad after a standout season for Plymouth. The 23-year-old scored 19 times in the Championship in 2023/24 overall, which is more than any Rangers player managed in the Scottish Premiership - James Tavernier topped the pile with 17 - and he has also been lauded by Plymouth's director of football Neil Dewsnip.

"Well done Morgan Whittaker. He has excited us here throughout the season. He has scored some amazing goals and to get selected in that team with the quality that exits in this league is a major achievement. He should be really proud of himself. The supporters I hope enjoy watching him play."

It is hard to find many negatives when it comes to Rangers signing Whittaker, considering he is still a young player who has already proven himself in the English Championship, which is arguably one of the most competitive and relentless leagues in the world.

The fact that those high up at Ibrox are reportedly confident of getting their man can only bode well, assuming Halloran is on the money with his update, and the Englishman could jump at the chance to represent a huge British club.