As Rangers gear up for a dramatic end to the Scottish Premiership title race, the Gers have been handed a boost in the form of some positive transfer news for Philippe Clement.

Rangers transfer news

It looks set to be a busy summer at Ibrox with a number of departures expected. The likes of Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Leon Balogun are all heading for the exit door upon the expiry of their current contracts as things stand. Lundstram's exit would be a particular blow given that Rangers had attempted to negotiate a fresh deal without any success.

There is still some positive news ahead it seems, however. As per recent reports, Rangers are looking to turn loan deals for Abdallah Sima and Oscar Cortes into permanent switches this summer in what would hand Clement quite the duo on both wings next season.

It is the type of attacking duo that could see the Gers end Celtic's recent dominance and hand their boss a squad packed with talent ahead of his first full campaign - something one player will reportedly be a part of.

According to TeamTalk, Rangers believe that Jack Butland will stay put this summer despite previous interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The shot-stopper has rediscovered his best form since completing a move to Ibrox last summer and looks set to reward their trust by declining a return to England in the coming months.

In the space of a year in Scotland, Butland's return to form could yet end with an England call-up in what would be quite the way to add the cherry on top of his career revival.

"Top-class" Butland is one of Clement's most important players

Any success that Clement may have at Rangers will undoubtedly be in some way credited to Butland, such is his importance under the Belgian. The Gers boss is well aware of his quality too, having compared Butland with the best he has worked with during his career.

Clement told BBC Sport when comparing Butland to Simon Mignolet: "Over more than 30 years, Jack together with Simon are the two best I have met. He is a really, really top-class goalkeeper for me.

"He almost didn't have a downfall [make a mistake] in all of our four months together. He is a top goalkeeper but also a top personality, because you can be a really good goalkeeper but not be a leader in the dressing room - but Simon and Jack both are. They're quite similar - they have some specific different qualities but they're both leaders with a lot of authority. But really natural, not forced."

It's the type of quality that earns Butland a reported £25k-a-week wage in a deal that should see the shot-stopper remain a Rangers player until at least the summer of 2027.